Wide Receiver Prospect Prince Zombo Talks BYU Official Visit

Zombo was part of a group of official visitors this weekend

Over the weekend, BYU hosted a group of official visitors on campus. One of the players on the visit was wide receiver prospect Prince Zombo from Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona. Zombo received a preferred walk-on offer from BYU earlier this month and decided to come to Provo to check out BYU's campus. We caught up with Zombo to discuss his official visit and get an update on his recruitment.

In his own words, Zombo didn't know a lot about BYU before his trip to Provo. "I really didn’t know a lot before [the visit]" Zombo said. "I just knew they have a good program and it is only going to get better."

Zombo got in touch with BYU through wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. Zombo tells Cougs Daily that his Godfather is connected to Coach Sitake through some friends, and that's how they got in touch.

Zombo received a competing PWO offer from Arizona State in December, and he has also heard from Colorado State and Foothill Junior College during his recruitment.

On his favorite part about his official visit, Prince said, "My favorite part about the visit was just getting to meet the current players and going to Top Golf with them and learning about the brotherhood at BYU." He also got to know head coach Kalani Sitake and learn about his path to BYU. "I learned that about Coach Sitake’s past and it is really inspiring. It just made me feel at home."

As a senior, Zombo racked up 42 catches for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the season, he was named to the Arizona 6A first-team all state alongside highly-touted wide receiver prospects Ja'kobi Lane and Tre Spivey.

Prince has good size at 6'1 and he also has good speed. Last year he ran track where he ran a 11.1 100M as a junior. He has reliable hands and he is dangerous after the catch. You can check out his senior highlights below.

Zombo plans to make his college decision very soon. He tells Cougs Daily that he will be making his decision by February 1 or earlier.

