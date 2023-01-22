Read full article on original website
Watch as Corgi Adorably Turns Into 'Blanket Police' for Newborn Baby
"Your dog is judging your parenting," commented one TikTok user.
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Newborn twins incredible bond is captured on camera after birth when they “check-in” on each other
Twins are different from other siblings since they literally grow together from day one of inception. They come into the world together. Once outside the room, they continue developing their beautiful bond, even to the point where one will act just like the other. According to some, this bond will...
Mom and Dog Left Heartbroken After No One Shows Up to Their Puppy Playdate
Oftentimes parents will organize playdates for their children to hang out with other kids at the park. It allows the parents to socialize together while their kids play and get their energy out. A total win-win for everyone. But sometimes, it doesn’t always go as planned. TikTok user @rangersmomma11522...
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time
It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
Cockatoo Proclaims Her Love for Her Human Daddy and It's Just Too Much
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you aren't yet familiar with the gem-of-a-TikTok account that is @pennythecockatoo, you'll want to log on and follow this bird right away! Penny's mom shares all sorts of funny footage of the Cockatoo's thoughts on life. And a new clip that was just posted a few days ago simply can't be missed!
Woman's Funny Response to a Passenger Wanting to Switch Seats Is the Best
People need to stop expecting this already.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius
We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Watch Midwestern Hunters Save a Huge Black Wolf Caught in a Trap
A hunter in the Midwest was trying to trap coyotes who were encroaching on his land. Instead, he ended up capturing a huge black wolf and it took the efforts of many to save it. This harrowing experienced was shared on YouTube channel that normally shares automotive content. Instead, this...
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
