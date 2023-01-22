ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

By Ed Doyle
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy.

In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.”

In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts and others in the state to defend religious liberties.

The Independence Law Center’s website says that it’s affiliated with the Pennsylvania Family Institute. In a 2006 video, the CEO of that group described the law center as a “pro-family, pro-religious law center” designed to help citizens, churches and others promote and defend their constitutional liberties in Pennsylvania.

The law center has taken cases in which defendants claim their religious liberties are being violated. In 2018, the center worked with students in Boyertown who complained that their district was violating their privacy by allowing boys identifying as girls to use the girls’ restrooms and locker rooms.

More recently in 2021 the law center worked with the Hempfield School District in Lancaster to develop guidelines overseeing the participation of transgender students in school sports. The decision to hire the firm was controversial in the district.

The firm’s past involvement in transgender issues may be a harbinger of things to come for Central Bucks. In November, the school board invited a speaker critical of transgender participation in school sports to address its Policy Committee.

This isn’t the first time the district has made a controversial choice when it comes to legal representation. In November, Central Bucks hired former U.S. Attorney William McSwain to represent the district against a complaint that it has created a toxic environment for LGBTQ students.

The ACLU filed that complaint with the Department of Education after conducting a five-month investigation.

While running for governor of Pennsylvania last year, McSwain described a school’s gender sexuality alliance group as “leftist political indoctrination” that would end when he was elected governor. McSwain is also well-known for defending the Boy Scouts of America when the organization was sued for banning gay children from joining the organization.

Since McSwain’s firm, Duane Morris LLP, was hired, district residents have complained about the costs. The Bucks County Courier Times reported that McSwain’s hourly fee is $940.

The newspaper also reported that in the month of December, the district paid McSwain’s firm more than $114,000 in legal fees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T651O_0kNODRB000

Only the facts
3d ago

I wonder would the columnist have a much disdain if it was a pro LGTBQ agency that was hired. It seems at least once a week the left needs to write a column against Central Bucks what scares them so much about the school district decisions

Suz Henrich
3d ago

Now why in the world are these kind of books about gender changes in a school library? I can understand books about children wanting to be a bird to fly like one or a just pretend to be a mermaid. As a child I read some very old novels that I found Even though they were written in different times the characters came across the same problem that are reverent to today’s children . And nothing was mentioned about sex ever no conflicts about weather you are a boy or girl or that since you were a girl you should just stay home and knit.

