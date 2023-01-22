McDaniel Faces Grassroots Revolt in Republican National Committee Race

A week away from a highly anticipated election for chair of the Republican National Committee, Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is facing a revolt among party leaders in the states.

According to the chairman of the Lake County Florida GOP, Anthony Sabatini, the Sunshine State Republican Party met Friday to issue a vote of no confidence in Ms. McDaniel.

“Although some in party leadership worked hard to suppress turnout and avoid a quorum, the group STILL met to vote,” Mr. Sabatini said in a tweet . “Vote Result: a SUPER MAJORITY of the 71 voted to FIRE RONNA!”

The meeting in Florida drew around 150 GOP activists, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune as well as Congressman Matt Gaetz and a former conservative congressman, Madison Cawthorn.

Florida is only the latest state party to issue such a statement or come out in favor of one of Ms. McDaniel’s opponents. Alabama, Wyoming, and Louisiana as well as a handful of county parties have all issued similar statements. On Saturday, the Nebraska GOP reportedly withdrew its support of Ms. McDaniel as well.

“We believe that the RNC needs fresh, new leadership who can inspire and lead grassroots Republicans to victory,” the Alabama GOP said in a statement , adding that they declare a “vote of no-confidence in her leadership.”

A group of over two dozen donors have also come out against Ms. McDaniel and in favor of her main opponent , California Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, ahead of the election, saying that “The once great Party of Lincoln is on the verge of permanent irrelevance if we fail to come together to correct course.”

“We are calling on members of the RNC to thank Ronna McDaniel for her service and to support the only RNC member seeking to succeed her, Harmeet Dhillon,” the donors wrote .

This dramatic turn away from Ms. McDaniel, who appeared to have locked up her own re-election shortly after the midterms, seems to extend down to the grassroots of the party as well.

According to polling from the Trafalgar Group, Republican voters largely agree with the donors that there is a need to change the party’s leadership.

A poll conducted in late December found that 62.7 percent of GOP primary voters think party leadership is ineffective, while only 36.2 percent think it is effective.

A plurality of respondents, 44 percent, said the party’s infighting is making them less likely to donate to the party, and the vast majority, 73.5 percent, said that they want someone besides Ms. McDaniel elected for the chair position.

In a last ditch efforts to shore up support, Ms. McDaniel is now promising that she is the best-positioned of the three candidates to prevent Mr. Trump from forming a third party party if he loses the nomination, according to the Washington Post.

Though Mr. Trump has publicly flirted with the idea of starting a third party if he is denied the nomination, the last-minute claim by Ms. McDaniel is the first time she has made any anti-Trump comments.

Despite widespread discontent among party members, Ms. McDaniel has been endorsed by more than enough committee members to ensure her re-election.

Ms. Dhillon, on the other hand, has received only 28 endorsements from within the committee, though she has suggested she has broader support.

The third candidate for the position, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, has received a handful of endorsements from influential conservatives outside the RNC but has not received any public endorsements from voting members.andamp;nbsp;

The catch is that the 101 endorsements that Ms. McDaniel received came in a letter issued in mid-November, and Ms. Dhillon has claimed to have peeled off 30 or so of those votes.andamp;nbsp;

Although 101 votes would be enough to win the required majority of the 168 committee men and women that elect the national committee chair, up to date information about who each member intends to vote for is scarce and unreliable.

Mr. Trump has remained neutral, and told Real America’s Voice “I haven’t taken a stance — let them fight it out.” Adding, “Harmeet is very good and Ronna is very good.

Still, some supporters of Ms. McDaniel have shown signs of desperation with at least one member raising questions as to whether Ms. Dhillon’s faith would compromise her position.

A North Dakota Committeewoman, Lori Hinz, said the chair of the RNC Faith Advisory Board, was “worried the gains made by the Faith Advisory Board would be in jeopardy should Harmeet Dhillon win the RNC Chair race.”

According to Ms. Hinz, the chair told her that she felt that way “because of Harmeet’s Sikh beliefs - she is not a Christian” and that she would be supporting Ms. McDaniel as a result.