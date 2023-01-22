‘BMF’: Season 2 Feels a Lot Different From Season 1

Starz’s BMF showcases the rise and fall of the real-life Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) began their drug business as corner boys in Detroit in the 1980s before eventually expanding across the country. Before they were arrested in 2005, Meech and Terry ran one of the biggest drug-trafficking organizations in the country.

BMF Season 2 is already underway, and it feels very different from season 1.

‘BMF’ Season 2 will reveal a ton of family secrets

While BMF Season 2 is showcasing the divide between Terry and Meech, it’s also showcasing their parents, Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille’s (Michole Briana White) fractured marriage. Christine Horn, who portrays Mabel Jones on the show, says that fans should prepare themselves for many revelations.

“I’m excited for everyone to see how the Flenory family gets challenged in a new way,” Horn told Variety . “They’re dealing with so much, of course, with their sons creating this big drug ring. But there are some other things that really tap into the heart of the family dynamic and how, just like anybody else’s family, we get challenged. It’s bringing a lot of drama, a lot of sizzle. A lot of secrets will be revealed in the coming episodes.”

Season 2 feels very different from Season 1

BMF Season 2 is already off to a compelling start. With so much going on, the series’s second season already feels very different from season 1. After all, both Terry and Meech both have a lot at stake. Moreover, Lamar’s (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) survival has changed the game for everyone.

“I’m a perfectionist like my dad,” Flenory Jr. told Shadow and Act about season 2. “I want to get better and better every episode and every time I do a scene. So this season, season 2, has to be bigger and better. Everything has to elevate. I can’t wait for people to see this season because it has way more dialogue and action. It’s deeper into the story, and people see my dad — more of himself. season 1 was a beginning, and now we are getting into the deep part of the story.”

Fans are set to watch Meech and Terry expand their business outward from Detroit into Atlanta.

Meech and Terry’s relationship will change forever in ‘BMF’ Season 2

By the time Meech and Terry were arrested in the mid-2000s and sentenced to 30 years each in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering, the brothers had become estranged. They were so distant from each other that their respective lawyers attempted to separate their cases.

Season 2 is set to showcase the beginning of the shift in the brothers’ relationship. Thus far, Terry is out of the drug game. He’s been working to get his car service off the ground with his father, Charles. However, it’s not going well.

Moreover, he has already begun meddling in Meech’s business. Season 2 will begin showcasing the demise of the brothers’ bond. Not only dos Meech have feelings about Terry abandoning him, but he also has a disdain for Terry’s new love Markisha (La La Anthony).

“Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR . “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”