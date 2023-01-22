ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains 1 Way ‘Wolf Pack’ Is Like ‘Buffy, the Vampire Slayer’, 1 Way It’s Better

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The creators of Wolf Pack knew getting Sarah Michelle Gellar was a coup. Buffy, the Vampire Slayer made Gellar a horror icon. She did Scream 2 and The Grudge too, but makes her return to the genre in Wolf Pack , though apparently she never gave up her stake . Gellar explained some similarities between Buffy and Wolf Pack , and one major difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F98Aw_0kNODGiF00
Sarah Michelle Gellar | Paramount+

Gellar was on a Television Critics Association panel for Wolf Pack on Sept. 21. Wolf Pack premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+ .

The beauty of ‘Buffy, the Vampire Slayer’ to Sarah Michelle Gellar

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer followed Buffy Summers (Gellar) from high school through post-college. She battled monsters everywhere she went, but the show was really about growing up .

“I think one of the beauties of Buffy was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it,” Gellar said. “We were using monsters. These real monsters with the metaphors for the horror of high school. For me that’s what made the show so important, and why it still stands the test of time.”

Wolf Pack deals with some of the same social metaphors that Buffy, the Vampire Slayer did, which remain universal.

“In this world right now, we are all looking for our path,” Gellar said. “We are looking for the place where we belong, where we feel seen, and where we feel heard, and where we can be ourselves, where we aren’t judged for that. And I think that was something else that spoke to me.”

‘Wolf Pack’ has updated the monster metaphors Sarah Michelle Gellar loved on ‘Buffy, the Vampire Slayer’

Wolf Pack is about a group of teenagers who meet during a forest fire that awakens their lupine tendencies. Gellar saw parallels between the ways Wolf Pack and Buffy, the Vampire Slayer handled childhood.

When I read the script, and when I spoke with [creator] Jeff [Davis], and we spoke about the issues that he wanted to speak about, mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having a lot to do with their use of devices, and sort of the lack of connectivity that the youth has today. It is something that I think about all the time. It is so prominent. A big study came out yesterday linking the effects of depression and the brain synapses directly to this. I thought what a great allegory to use these horrors to speak about the horrors that we are facing now.

The forest fire part isn’t a metaphor. That’s just real.

Related

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Whether She’ll Do ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Amid Joss Whedon Scandal

‘Buffy, the Vampire Slayer’: These Co-Stars Remain Friends to This Day

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says ‘Buffy, the Vampire Slayer’ ‘Ruined Me For Life’ In This Way

“And then you add in the earth and what we are going through, specifically the backdrop of the fires,” Gellar said. “I lived very close to the last fire that hit LA and I was actually evacuated for a week. We didn’t know if our house was going to burn to the ground. Understanding what we are doing to our environment, and using this as an in to speak about these bigger subjects.”

1 big advantage ‘Wolf Pack’ has

Gellar did embrace one major difference Wolf Pack has over Buffy, the Vampire Slayer . On Paramount+, there are no limits to how far Wolf Pack can push things even more than her edgiest movies like Cruel Intentions .

“Because Buffy was a network show, or even Cruel Intentions , which pushed the envelope so much, we could still only go so far because we were still under the guise of theatrical ratings,” Gellar said. “Streaming is still sort of the wild, wild west. It is the untouched part that I haven’t had a chance to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

‘Wolf Pack,’ Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Return to Genre, Is Flashy and Bloody — Yet Lacks Bite: TV Review

Before a deep dive into Paramount+’s latest supernatural teen drama “Wolf Pack,” a bit of housekeeping is in order. “Wolf Pack” is the creation of Jeff Davis, who also loosely adapted “Teen Wolf” (from the old Michael J. Fox film) into a six-season drama, for Paramount’s MTV. But “Wolf Pack” – built from the novel by Edo van Belkom – is not a “Teen Wolf” spin-off, and doesn’t take place in the same universe. But it is about werewolves, and it premieres immediately following the new culminating “Teen Wolf” movie. So that settles that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis

After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
EW.com

Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special

Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
wegotthiscovered.com

If James Gunn hires Jason Momoa as DC’s Lobo, who could Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot be recast as?

A pre-existing rumor is now being taken as all but confirmed following Jason Momoa sharing an attention-grabbing video on Instagram. In it, the Aquaman star gushes over a mystery project he’s got planned with new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, which everyone’s taking as confirmation that he really is leaving the King of Atlantis behind to be recast as Lobo.
ComicBook

Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later

Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
netflixjunkie.com

After Replacing Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth to Play a Different Geralt? Showrunner Says, “Geralt has a new …”

The Witcher was one of the most popular shows when it first made its way to Netflix. The sci-fi fantasy show starring Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia gathered immense popularity worldwide. However, the past few months had left the fans in a state of shock. As fans slowly recover from the news of Liam Hemsworth taking up the mantle of the Geralt after Henry Cavill, it seems like there are some updates about where the show is headed.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

266K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy