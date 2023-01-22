ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

The Real Reason Lisa Rinna Left ‘RHOBH’ After Season 12 Reportedly Had Nothing to Do with Contract Negotiations

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Lisa Rinna recently announced her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Reports then emerged claiming that the former soap star had been in a contract war with Bravo, and both sides failed to reach an agreement. But a new tip suggests that the real reason Rinna left after RHOBH Season 12 had nothing to do with contract negotiations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9Kxu_0kNODFpW00
Lisa Rinna | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Did Lisa Rinna want to be the highest-paid Housewife?

On the same day that Rinna confirmed her exit from RHOBH via People magazine, a report from Radar Online claimed that she made the decision to leave after a “$2 million contract war” with Bravo. The outlet also claimed that Rinna gave them a quote that was actually an exclusive given to People .

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” Rinna said in her statement.

Her team also confirmed Rinna’s exit from RHOBH , saying that she had taken time to “weigh her current options and business obligations” before mutually deciding with Bravo not to return.

Then, the outlet claimed that Rinna spent months demanding $2 million a season so she could be the highest-paid Housewife in the franchise ever.

The real reason she left ‘RHOBH’ had nothing to do with contract negotiations

An insider told Radar in September that Rinna knew her worth and how to negotiate, saying “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too.”

But, another insider recently submitted a tip to Bravo & Cocktails that claims Rinna’s exit from RHOBH had nothing to do with contract negotiations at all. Instead, Rinna walked away because of her season 12 edit and Kathy Hilton .

“Rinna was pissed with the editing and what she saw as favorable treatment of Kathy (even Kathy knowing her contract was due to expire was a surprise). She threatened to quit at the reunion. The negative feedback from fans was getting to her and her family and her reps were warning this is hurting endorsements,” the tipster shared .

The latest tipster did note that when Rinna’s contract was up at the end of the season, her team did say she wouldn’t negotiate for anything less than $100k per episode with two option periods. However, those negotiations never started.

“Rinna wanted to announce her exit on October 25 to coincide with the end of the reunions, but NBCU asked her not to. UTA convinced her not to do so as it would impact future opportunities,” the tipster revealed.

Lisa Rinna admits she ‘hated’ season 12 of ‘RHOBH’

During a recent interview, per Deadline , Rinna has admitted that she “hated” season 12 for “a lot of reasons.”

“My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How about that?” Rinna said, referring to the cast trip to Aspen where Hilton had an alleged meltdown.

Related

Lisa Rinna Is Not the Only ‘RHOBH’ Star Who Is Reportedly Out For Season 13

“It was unfortunate that there weren’t cameras in Aspen. It was something that happened so spontaneously. In the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos,” she said. “When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’ That doesn’t come across your mind.”

Rinna added that she felt there was a “smear campaign” against her online, while Hilton “showed her tail.” Still, she says “Kathy Hilton is great,” but believes she should take her sister Kim Richards’ advice and avoid losing her temper on the show.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is now playing on Peacock.

Comments / 5

Related
The List

Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing

There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

‘RHOBH’ cast shakeups plus Gizelle Bryant on ‘RHOP’ reunion, dating rumors

This week, there were major casting shakeups for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announced they will not be returning next season. We sat down with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, who spilled all the tea on her dating life with a certain “Winter House” star and the upcoming Potomac reunion. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

266K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy