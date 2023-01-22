Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Wounded. What We Know So Far

Law enforcement at the scene of a mass shooting that took place on Jan. 21, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. Ten people were killed and at least 10 wounded. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

Ten people have been killed and another 10 hospitalized in a mass shooting in Monterey Park that took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

In response to concerns that the shooting was motivated by hate, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said: "We don't know if this is a hate crime as defined by law, but who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?"

He described the shooter as an Asian male.

That person is still at large and Luna said they have few details to release at this time.

"Please be patient with us because as we're interviewing victims and witnesses, we've gotten different descriptions of one suspect," Luna said.

He also said he's increasing law enforcement presence throughout Monterey Park and at other Lunar New Year events.

"And that's not to indicate that we think there's a threat there," he said. "We're just taking every precaution we can. We don't want anybody else to get hurt."

Currently, there is no shelter in place order.



What We Know

This all happened in a reportedly crowded ballroom dance studio on Garvey Avenue just west of Garfield Blvd.

A large Lunar New Year festival had concluded down the street about an hour before the shooting. In a news conference Sunday morning, Luna said the weapon was not an assault rifle but did not provide further details.

Monterey Park Police Dept. officers got a call of shots fired and were at the scene in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at about 10:22 p.m.

"When officers arrived at the location, they observed numerous victims and patrons in the parking lot of the business. Additional officers made entry into the business and located numerous gunshot victims," according to that release.

Authorities said a separate incident took place at a dance studio in nearby Alhambra. That is being investigated, possibly in connection to the Monterey Park shooting. In that case a male walked in with a firearm and it was wrestled away. That person then left the scene.

As of 9 a.m.. the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said another press conference is expected in a couple of hours.



About The Investigation

Monterey Park Police were the first to respond. As is common for smaller city police departments, LASD Homicide investigators are now taking the lead. Sheriff's officials said they're working closely with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the Los Angeles FBI officials and numerous other law enforcement agencies.

In addition, President Biden has been briefed:

What We Know About the Victims

10 people were pronounced dead inside the location. Five are female and five are male.

At least 10 additional victims were taken to hospitals. Sheriff's officials said their conditions ranged "from stable to critical."

About The Lunar New Year Celebration

The celebration in Monterey Park is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California — with estimated crowds of more than 100,000 a day in previous years. Events planned for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. have now been canceled.



The Context

What Else You Should Know

We will bring you more information as it comes in and our newsroom will cover the 8 a.m. news conference live on 89.3 FM.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can call crime stoppers at 800-222-8477.



How We're Reporting On This

Your Questions

