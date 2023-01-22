ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Takes Him To 25 EPL Goals As Man City Beat Wolves

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuNoY_0kNOD9cP00

Haaland has taken just 19 games to net 25 goals this term.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Erling Haaland scored his 23rd, 24th and 25th Premier League goals of the season in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Haaland headed home from a Kevin De Bruyne cross on 40 minutes to give City a 1-0 lead.

He then converted a penalty kick early in the second half before completing his hat-trick in the 54th minute.

Last season's Premier League Golden Boot was shared by Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Liverpool's Mo Salah .

Son and Salah each scored 23 EPL goals in the 2021/22 season.

But Haaland has taken just 19 games to net 25 goals this term.

Erling Haaland pictured after scoring his 23rd Premier League goal for Manchester City

IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

The 22-year-old is currently averaging 1.31578947368 goals per game in the Premier League.

Should he play in all of City's 18 remaining EPL matches and continue to score at his current rate then Haaland would finish the season with 48 goals.

The current Premier League record for most goals in one season is 34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eN8hm_0kNOD9cP00
Son Heung-min pictured holding the Golden Boot trophy after ending the 2021/22 season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals

IMAGO/PA Images/Nigel French

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager

Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Everton sack Frank Lampard, Chelsea want Fernandez and Kane could stay at Tottenham

Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in...
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25

Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars

The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
BBC

Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Blues reach Continental League Cup semi-finals with routine win

Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea overcame Tottenham to book a place in the Continental League Cup semi-finals. Last year's runners-up took the lead seven minutes before half-time when Erin Cuthbert's shot was turned in by Kerr from close range. Substitute Fran Kirby coolly flicked in Chelsea's second after the...
FOX Sports

Sadio Mané runs in training at Bayern after operation

MUNICH (AP) — Sadio Mané showed Tuesday he can run again in training with Bayern Munich after the Senegal forward missed the World Cup because of surgery on his right leg. In a brief video posted by Bayern, the 30-year-old forward is shown jogging around a training field in Munich and he says it's a “good feeling” to be back.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy