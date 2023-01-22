Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
McDowell Co. Officials: Suspect now in custody following armed robbery
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is now in custody after an armed robbery. According to police, 36-year-old Walter Raleigh Williamson robbed a BP gas station on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Spartanburg County. Police said the robbery happened on I-26 and Asheville...
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in Laurens Co.
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
WYFF4.com
Laurens County inmate charged with attempted murder after trying to strangle officer with towel, SLED says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate in Laurens County was charged with attempted murder after trying to strangle an officer with a towel, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to SLED, on Jan. 17, inside the Laurens County Detention Center, Isaac Isaiah Miller, 22, of Clinton,...
Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
Man sentenced to prison for deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for a deadly DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving.
WYFF4.com
Day care worker charged after assault by 4-year-olds at Greenwood Head Start, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate day care worker was arrested and charged after police said she did nothing to stop an assault of 4-year-old students by two other 4-year-olds. Shate Lashundra Middleton, 46, of McCormick, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to a report from the Greenwood Police Department.
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after large response at Laurens County home, deputies say
After dozens of law enforcement officers and emergency and SWAT vehicles responded to an Upstate home Thursday, deputies gave an update on the situation. Sky 4 flew over the Laurens County area of Durbin Church Road and Durbin Farms Road in Gray Court at about 2 p.m. and saw dozens of deputies and law enforcement vehicles.
WYFF4.com
New information released on teen charged with robbing Greenville County bank
Police released new information Thursday afternoon about how a teenager robbed a Greenville County bank. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery, according to the Greer Police Department. MORE HEADLINES:. Capt. Patrick Fortenberry said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to Wells Fargo...
FOX Carolina
18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. The Laurens County Coroner said...
WYFF4.com
Teenager robs Greenville County bank, taken into custody inside bank, police say
GREER, S.C. — (Above video is the Thursday morning headlines.) A teenager who robbed a Greenville County bank Thursday morning was arrested inside the bank, officials said. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was taken into custody and is currently in the process of being booked, according to the Greer Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Greer
We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. The chief of the South Carolina law enforcement division released a statement on the Tyre Nichols video tonight.
FOX Carolina
1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on at the intersection of E. Poinsett Street and J. Vern Smith Parkway. Troopers said the...
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle
An Upstate man was sentenced to over 34 years in federal prison for crushing an officer with a vehicle.
SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County.
NC man sentenced to 50 months for multiple crimes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pled guilty to multiple felonies related to stolen vehicles and financial fraud in Buncombe County. 7NEWS previously reported that 23-year-old Lathon Douglas Harris was charged with 37 criminal charges. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison. Deputies said Harris was a ring leader connected to several individuals […]
Upstate man sentenced after armed store robbery
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for an armed robbery at the Southern Pride Gas Station located on Nazareth Church Road in the Startex community of Spartanburg County in October of 2021.
18-year-old charged for robbing Upstate bank
An 18-year-old has been charged following a robbery Thursday morning after a reported bank robbery in Greer.
Comments / 0