Greenville, SC

WSPA 7News

Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

NC man sentenced to 50 months for multiple crimes

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pled guilty to multiple felonies related to stolen vehicles and financial fraud in Buncombe County. 7NEWS previously reported that 23-year-old Lathon Douglas Harris was charged with 37 criminal charges. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

