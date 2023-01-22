ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short

The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Zacha, Grzelcyk, Injuries & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Another week down for the NHL’s best team, but despite their success, the...
Bruins trade targets: Five forwards Boston should pursue ahead of deadline

The Boston Bruins are on pace to set the NHL record for most points and most wins by a single team in regular season history. This team has all the makings of a special group, so even though there are no glaring weaknesses for general manager Don Sweeney to address before the March 3 trade deadline, standing pat would be foolish.
2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking top 15 players teams should target

This season's NHL trade deadline is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. It's the rare year when several stars, future Hall of Famers and past Stanley Cup champions could be moved. Many of the top players eligible to hit free agency this summer, including Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat, also might be available. Will teams get a head start on the 2023 free agent market by acquiring these players and quickly signing them to extensions?
What could the Avalanche do at the trade deadline?

On Wednesday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live," Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna were joined by The Athletics’ Peter Baugh who covers the Colorado Avalanche. Peter gives some insight on what trade targets the Avs’ and general manager Joe Sakic might have ahead of the trade deadline. Mike...
Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
Wizards veteran drawing interest as buyout candidate

A seasoned veteran role player could soon be up for grabs on the NBA buyout market. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports is reporting this week that rival executives are monitoring Washington Wizards swingman Will Barton as a possible buyout candidate following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his contract.
Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline

Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense

If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
NHL Insider On Pastrnak Contract: ‘They’re Getting Closer’

According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins and the David Pastrnak camp continue to make progress on a contract extension for the All-Star winger. Speaking on the most recent edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast that he cohosts with Jeff Marek, Friedman likened a successful drive down the football field to the progress the Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and Pastrnak’s agent J.P. Barry have been making lately.
Bruins, Canadiens face off for first time this season

As the month of January nears an end, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are getting set for their first meeting of the season. The two Original Six rivals will meet Tuesday night in Montreal, marking their first head-to-head encounter since last April. Though they enter the game bookending the...
