fox29.com
Person of interest in custody after man, 65, found dead in New Castle County home, police say
CHRISTIANA FALLS, Del. - Police in New Castle County have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home, according to officials. Authorities say officers responded to the block of Verdi Circle in Christiana Falls on Tuesday just before midnight to conduct a welfare check. Police...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian seriously injured in Route 1 crash north of Route 72
A 33-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle along Route 1 southbound south of Tybouts Corner Tuesday Night. New Castle County Paramedics said the wreck took place just after 9:30 p.m. between the Route 13 merge and Route 72 near Red Lion Creek. They...
WDEL 1150AM
County police investigate Christiana Falls murder
New Castle County Police said they were called to a residence on Verdi Circle in the Christiana Falls neighborhood just before midnight on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for a welfare check. Inside the home they found the body of a 65-year old man. Detectives have ruled the man's death a...
firststateupdate.com
Man In Wheelchair Struck By Vehicle Late Monday
At approximately 9:27 pm, New Castle County Paramedics and Minquadale Fire Company, were dispatched to the 200 block of N. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision with a subject in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 66-year-old male patient in the...
fox29.com
Burglary suspect is son of man convicted in Delaware officer's death
NEW CASTLE, Del. - The son of a man serving life in prison for killing a New Castle County police officer has been charged in a home invasion that resulted in a New Castle County police shooting and wounding his suspected accomplice. David Salasky III, 22, of New Castle, and...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – MANOR PARK
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested a third suspect related to the home invasion that occurred in Manor Park on Sunday, January 22nd. Through investigative measures, a third suspect was identified as 23-year-old Alistair Dipasquale of Wilmington. The investigation revealed that Alistair fled from the scene while the other suspects were being detained.
Police ID woman found dead in alley after going missing
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have identified a woman found dead in an alley last week, and are looking for more information on her final moments.Police say Rosemary Byrne, 61, was found near Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, January 15.Byrne was reported missing to Darby Borough police on Dec. 12, 2022.She most recently lived in Newark, Del."We have been in contact with Ms. Byrne's family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time," a statement from Upper Darby police said. "We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. Bryne passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide."Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or send them a message.
firststateupdate.com
Two Young Children Seriously Injured In New Castle Accident
At approximately 7:59 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Wilmington Manor Fire Company, Goodwill Fire Company of New Castle, and the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department were dispatched to the 100 block of S. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found the two...
Man in critical condition after Parkside shooting, set of keys found on vehicle
Police found an unidentified male in his 30s lying near a parked SUV. A set of car keys was found on the hood of the vehicle.
Hit-and-run suspect who killed woman in South Philly surrenders to police
A suspect believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia turned himself into police on Tuesday.
SWAT team responds after over 30 shots fired from inside Tacony home, woman injured
"This is the Philadelphia police, we need you to exit the residence now," authorities could be heard through a bullhorn.
Police search for armed suspects following attempted robbery at West Philadelphia supermarket
The armed suspects pull out a shotgun and a handgun, and demand the employee let them get in the cash register.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck In Dover Early Tuesday
Just after 5:00 Tuesday morning Dover rescue crews along with Trooper 4 responded to the intersection of N. Dupont Highway and Scarborough Road for reports of a man laying in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle. The patient was treated at...
WDEL 1150AM
Postal employee robbed while delivering mail
New Castle County Police are investigating the robbery of a postal employee who was delivering mail. Right before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was making deliveries on Courtyard Lane at the Summit Chase Apartments, when two suspects confronted her. One of them pointed a gun and demanded "items." The victim was also struck, and the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Forklift Driver Dies From Burns Months After Camper Trailer Explosion In Harford County
Officials from Johns Hopkins Hospital confirmed that Robert Kellogg has died from his injuries three months after his camper trailer exploded outside a Harford County business. Kellogg, 38, died on Saturday, Jan. 21 after more than 60 percent of his body suffered extensive burns outside B&T Services on Pulaski Highway...
WDEL 1150AM
Officer-involved shooting update: suspects identified in Manor Park home invasion
Two men are facing charges following a home invasion in Manor Park, after which one of the suspects was shot by police. New Castle County Police said Monday that an investigation has determined that "multiple" people with firearms entered a home occupied by eight people, including three children, early Sunday morning, ransacked the place and stole property. Responding officers confronted the fleeing suspects, and police said the suspects failed to comply with the commands of officers.
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
Suspect in New Year’s Day shooting arrested
LEWES, DE – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that took place at a Bear food mart on New Year’s Day has been arrested. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 2:46 p.m., troopers responded to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old male victim who drove himself to the Emergency Room after being shot in the upper extremity at the Express Food Mart located at 703 Pulaski Highway in Bear, DE. Further investigation revealed a suspect carrying a handgun approached the victim while he was inside his vehicle and fired one round, striking him. Through investigative means, The post Suspect in New Year’s Day shooting arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
