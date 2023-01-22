ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

WDEL 1150AM

County police investigate Christiana Falls murder

New Castle County Police said they were called to a residence on Verdi Circle in the Christiana Falls neighborhood just before midnight on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for a welfare check. Inside the home they found the body of a 65-year old man. Detectives have ruled the man's death a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man In Wheelchair Struck By Vehicle Late Monday

At approximately 9:27 pm, New Castle County Paramedics and Minquadale Fire Company, were dispatched to the 200 block of N. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision with a subject in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 66-year-old male patient in the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting

UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – MANOR PARK

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested a third suspect related to the home invasion that occurred in Manor Park on Sunday, January 22nd. Through investigative measures, a third suspect was identified as 23-year-old Alistair Dipasquale of Wilmington. The investigation revealed that Alistair fled from the scene while the other suspects were being detained.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Police ID woman found dead in alley after going missing

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have identified a woman found dead in an alley last week, and are looking for more information on her final moments.Police say Rosemary Byrne, 61, was found near Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, January 15.Byrne was reported missing to Darby Borough police on Dec. 12, 2022.She most recently lived in Newark, Del."We have been in contact with Ms. Byrne's family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time," a statement from Upper Darby police said. "We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. Bryne passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide."Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or send them a message.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Young Children Seriously Injured In New Castle Accident

At approximately 7:59 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Wilmington Manor Fire Company, Goodwill Fire Company of New Castle, and the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department were dispatched to the 100 block of S. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found the two...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck In Dover Early Tuesday

Just after 5:00 Tuesday morning Dover rescue crews along with Trooper 4 responded to the intersection of N. Dupont Highway and Scarborough Road for reports of a man laying in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle. The patient was treated at...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Postal employee robbed while delivering mail

New Castle County Police are investigating the robbery of a postal employee who was delivering mail. Right before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was making deliveries on Courtyard Lane at the Summit Chase Apartments, when two suspects confronted her. One of them pointed a gun and demanded "items." The victim was also struck, and the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in separate downstate accidents

Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Officer-involved shooting update: suspects identified in Manor Park home invasion

Two men are facing charges following a home invasion in Manor Park, after which one of the suspects was shot by police. New Castle County Police said Monday that an investigation has determined that "multiple" people with firearms entered a home occupied by eight people, including three children, early Sunday morning, ransacked the place and stole property. Responding officers confronted the fleeing suspects, and police said the suspects failed to comply with the commands of officers.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Suspect in New Year’s Day shooting arrested

LEWES, DE – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that took place at a Bear food mart on New Year’s Day has been arrested. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 2:46 p.m., troopers responded to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old male victim who drove himself to the Emergency Room after being shot in the upper extremity at the Express Food Mart located at 703 Pulaski Highway in Bear, DE. Further investigation revealed a suspect carrying a handgun approached the victim while he was inside his vehicle and fired one round, striking him. Through investigative means, The post Suspect in New Year’s Day shooting arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEAR, DE

