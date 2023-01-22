Read full article on original website
Stone Cold vs. Brock Lesnar—Not Roman Reigns—is the WrestleMania 39 Match We Need
It feels like longstanding requests of fans have received an emphasis in the new-feeling WWE headed up by Triple H directing creative. So, WrestleMania 39 sure would be a sweet spot for making another happen—by giving fans "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar. That's a fun idea by...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions: Most Eliminations, Longest in Ring, Final 4, More
All eyes tend to be on the eventual victors of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, but the hour-long gauntlets present many opportunities for WWE Superstars to make names for themselves, even if they fail to win. Among the ways wrestlers can enter the history books are through the...
Cody Rhodes Predictability Is Good and More Bold Takes for WWE Royal Rumble
WWE kicks off its Road to WrestleMania 39 Saturday night at the Royal Rumble, a fan-favorite pay-per-view that has a long history of surprises, momentum-building performances and iconic moments. We already know Cody Rhodes will return in the men's Rumble match and is instantly the favorite to win it. Unlike...
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25
AEW paid tribute to the late, great Jay Briscoe Wednesday night on Dynamite in a match featuring his brother, Mark, and longtime friend, Jay Lethal. The competitors honored the legacy of the former Ring of Honor World champion in an emotion-filled contest, just one week after Briscoe's shocking and untimely passing.
