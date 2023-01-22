ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

More court action expected after temporary restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458naO_0kNO90vD00
Attorney Thomas DeVore during a political rally near Quincy, Illinois, in June.  Greg Bishop / The Center Square

(The Center Square) – With one ruling against Illinois’ gun ban on the books, more action in the courts is expected in the days and weeks ahead.

Attorney Thomas DeVore on Friday celebrated a temporary restraining order from an Effingham County court against the state enforcing the gun ban on his 860-plus clients.

“The judge found likelihood of success on the merits of all issues, including the three readings rule,” DeVore said.

Among other issues DeVore argued, Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison focused on the procedural approval of the legislation.

“This Court finds that the Defendants unequivocally and egregiously violated the Three Readings Rule of the Illinois Constitution in order to circumvent the Constitutional requirements and avoid public discourse,” Morrison wrote.

The state constitution requires the legislature to hold three public readings of a bill before a final vote.

The judge also agreed with DeVore that the measure that bans certain semi-automatic guns and magazines improperly exempts individuals from exercising their constitutional rights. Active and retired law enforcement and security professionals were exempt from the law.

“[T]his court cannot find it logical that a warden or a person (included in the exempted persons category) is necessarily better trained or more experienced in the handling of weapons than a retired military personnel (not included in the exempted person category),” Morrison wrote in a ruling Friday.

Before the restraining order was issued Friday, Pritzker downplayed the idea of lower courts making rulings, equating it to legal wranglings over his COVID-19 mandates last year.

“When there were people who were grandstanding and getting decisions at a lower court who were ultimately ruled unconstitutional or overturned, rather, by appellate courts,” Pritzker said. “The legislation was thoughtfully considered by constitutional experts, legal experts, legislators, advocates.”

After Friday’s decision, Pritzker said to expect an appeal and criticized plaintiffs who he said were advancing ideology over public safety.

Plaintiffs attorney Thomas DeVore tunes that out.

“That’s just the governor marginalizing people that are defending themselves. That’s just how he plays it out with his blow-hearted nature,” DeVore said. “He’ll marginalize and try to demean anyone who does not agree with him.”

There are other pending cases. One state-level case is in Crawford County. That awaits a judge assignment. A federal case in the Southern District of Illinois has yet to schedule a hearing

Sheriffs across the state have said they will not enforce the gun ban and registry.

Comments / 32

okthen
3d ago

it's simple stash your guns, the only reason they want all of your guns registered is so when those nazis go in for the gun confiscation they know exactly who to raid, that's their next step

Reply(3)
40
Adam Wendel
3d ago

But 10 people just got massacred in a dance studio. And he talks about other states with similar laws and its supposed to protect citizens and communities to feel safe. Democrats are control freaks and all about socialism. ALL THEY WANT IS TO TAKE THE PEOPLE'S GUNS!!!!!

Reply(2)
23
From Illinois too
3d ago

Fun fact: The hypocritical Pritzker's are opening up a 22,000 sq-ft firing range in Somers WI, between Milwaukee and Kenosha....where they'll have retail space, selling the guns and magazines that JB just tried to ban in Illinois. (Spearheaded by 'Jennifer' Pritzker, JB's transgendered cousin.) 🤔🤨

Reply(5)
21
Related
The Center Square

Separate challenges against Illinois’ gun ban progressing

(The Center Square) – Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge Wednesday for a TRO in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs. “He took it under advisement,” DeVore told The...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4th lawsuit filed against Illinois gun ban

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another legal challenge was filed in Illinois court Monday seeking an injunction against the state’s semi-automatic firearms ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who won a temporary restraining order for 866 plaintiffs last week, has filed another lawsuit on behalf of another 1,690 gun owners, challenging the legal authority of the ban. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Lawsuit challenging Illinois gun ban lists 1,000 plaintiffs, argues Democrats violated state constitution

More than 1,000 plaintiffs signed on to a lawsuit filed late Monday night that challenges Illinois's ban on high-powered guns and high-capacity magazines. Thomas DeVore, a defeated Illinois Republican candidate for attorney general, along with former GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a state senator, and 70 firearms dealers, filed the suit, which argues the new law violates a state constitutional requirement that legislation must be confined to a single subject.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Gun rights advocates are suing over Illinois’ weapons ban. Here’s what to know.

In recent days, there has been a flurry of legal action aimed at a new assault weapons ban signed by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Jan. 10. The law prohibits the manufacture, possession and sale of dozens of types of semiautomatic firearms and high-capacity ammunition cartridges. It also requires current owners of such weapons to register them with the Illinois State Police by January 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Police group critical of new "unfit to stand trial" law

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that would change guidelines for how defendants who are unfit to stand trial are placed in proper care. The measure, however, is being criticized by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association. House Bill 240, now law, removes the 20-day requirement to transfer criminal defendants deemed...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats urging sheriff to enforce gun ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Democrat Illinois lawmakers are urging one of dozens of county sheriffs to enforce the newly minted semi-automatic firearms ban. Dozens of sheriffs across the state have said publicly they won’t enforce the ban, including sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, and Boone counties, saying it violates the oath […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

State Senator says constituents concerned over assault weapons ban

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says that people in her district are concerned over the passage of the state's assault weapons ban that is now being challenged in court. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rezin notes that the bill was passed during a lame duck legislative...
The Center Square

Court approves $20M unemployment fraud settlement

(The Center Square) –The Michigan Court of Claims has entered an order certifying the $20 million class-action settlement against the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The settlement resolves a class-action lawsuit against the agency claimed in 2013 it falsely accused unemployment recipients of fraud and seized private property without due process. The settlement will resolve seven years of litigation against the UIA. At issue in Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance Agency was the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling

(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

UPDATED: State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban. Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

State Bar wants some of the $6.6B surplus for DA offices, public defenders

(The Center Square) – The State Bar of Wisconsin says the lack of prosecutors and public defenders in the state’s courtrooms will likely get worse. The past, current, and future heads of the association on Monday warned of a constitutional crisis because there are not enough attorneys to handle cases across the state. The State Bar is asking lawmakers in Madison to look to use some of Wisconsin’s record $6.6...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws

(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license. “Carvana had been illegally issuing out-of-state registration permits to Illinois vehicle owners and failed to transfer owner...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Journal

Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law.[1] DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy