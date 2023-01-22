ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

wwisradio.com

Monroe County Man Charged With Tax Fraud

Keith S. Burch, 55, of Warrens, Wisconsin was recently charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with three felony counts of filing a false or fraudulent state income tax return for tax years 2016 through 2018. According to the criminal complaint, Burch failed to report self-employment income he earned from his...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted in 1984 Wood County murder

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing for the Port Edwards man convicted of killing a woman in 1984 has been rescheduled. In November, John Sarver, now 59, was found guilty at trial of killing Eleanore Roberts. Sarver was 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. Roberts was 73-years-old. A sentencing hearing was scheduled to be held Monday, but has been rescheduled to his attorney’s scheduling conflict.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department issued an 8th OWI offense to a man who allegedly sped away from police during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight, an officer saw a vehicle driving at what was described as an unreasonable speed in a residential area. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver later fled and traveled four more blocks before the officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
JANESVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court

A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Involved in Neillsville Church Break-In Sentenced

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in back in 2021 was sentenced in Clark County Court. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Oregon police use Taser on man, seize 18 guns

OREGON, Wis. -- Oregon police used a Taser on a man Tuesday after they said he refused to cooperate with them. Police were called to the 100 block of East Richards Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man standing on the sidewalk holding a gun at his side.
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

Man From Mazomanie Arrested For Drugs in Dubuque

A Wisconsin man was arrested by Dubuque Police on drug charges Monday. 35 year old Evan Mittenzwei of Mazomanie was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Highway 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication.
DUBUQUE, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. The jury received the case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and deliberated for around two hours before returning the...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting

Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
HIGHLAND, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department said they’ve received complaints regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received at Meraki Salon in Schofield. “We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims. We are...
SCHOFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29

A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
Channel 3000

Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Oregon man faces charges for threats to kill family, police

The Oregon Police Department arrested 60-year-old resident Tracey Nelson after he threatened to kill a family, law enforcement officers and the Oregon K9 on Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf. It was reported that Pagenkopf’s agency responded to a call at around 8:17 p.m....
OREGON, WI

