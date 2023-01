The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Pennsylvania Regal Cinemas location will shutter after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Cineworld in a new bankruptcy filing this week announced it would be rejecting the leases of 39 theaters closing in the US, helping to save $22 million a year.

The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown is the only Pennsylvania location slated for closure.

