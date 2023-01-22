Aptera has announced that its upcoming launch edition vehicle will come standard with DC fast charging, and is now technically capable of using Tesla Superchargers. Since its inception, a major hurdle for the Aptera design team has been the vehicle’s charging. Both Aptera CEOs have shared their distaste for the CCS charging plug (going as far as petitioning against it). While the Tesla charger was ideal for their use case, for the longest time, they lacked the ability to legally use it or the technology to charge with it at all. But thanks to recent jumps in engineering and Tesla’s release of the “North American Charging Standard” (NACS), Aptera is more ready than ever.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO