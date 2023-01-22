Read full article on original website
Tesla Cybertruck to enter limited production this Summer
Tesla Cybertruck limited production is set to begin this Summer, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s Q4 2022 Earnings Call on Wednesday evening. During Tesla’s Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call, Musk and Co. were asked whether the all-electric Cybertruck was still slated for production by early 2023. Musk responded:
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta pool balloons to ~400,000 users
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta pool has ballooned to over 400,000 total users, a drastic increase from the 160,000 users it said were in the program in late September. In its Q4 and Full Year 2022 Shareholder Deck, the automaker described the growth:. “We have now released FSD beta to...
Tesla 4680 battery plant in Giga Nevada to ramp up to 500 GWh long-term: Elon Musk
Tesla is definitely ramping up its marketing efforts, with the company’s social media teams actively posting new content on several platforms. This was particularly evident on YouTube, where a video of Elon Musk’s recent speech to Gigafactory Nevada employees about the facility’s expansion was shared. Musk proved...
Despite tough 2022, Tesla is still one of Wall Street’s favorite carmakers
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had a painful year in 2022, but the electric vehicle company is still one of Wall Street’s favorite carmakers. Despite Elon Musk losing favor from some of his most ardent supporters onilne, analysts appear to be generally positive about Tesla. As per data tracked by FactSet, 64%...
Tesla raises Model Y Dual Motor AWD price by $500
Less than two weeks since rolling out a series of aggressive price cuts for its entire S3XY lineup, Tesla initiated a minor $500 price increase for the Model Y Dual Motor AWD. With its recent price adjustment, the Model Y Dual Motor AWD now starts at $53,490. Even with the...
Elon Musk corrects NV governor, says he gets “way too much credit” for Tesla’s success
While Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was speaking to Gigafactory Nevada’s employees, Elon Musk decided to correct the government official. Elon Musk shared a number of updates with Giga Nevada’s employees in a recent presentation. These include Tesla’s plans to build a mass manufacturing plant for the Class 8 all-electric Semi and a dedicated factory for the company’s 4680 cells. Musk also confirmed that Tesla would eventually use its 4680 cells for its energy storage products.
Tesla to unveil plans for $3.5 billion Tesla Semi plant in Northern Nevada: Governor
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo discussed something notably interesting during his first State of the State address. While he discussed topics such as potential cuts to gas and payroll taxes and boosting public school spending, he also referenced Tesla’s reported plans for a $3.5 billion facility in Northern Nevada, which would be used for the production of the company’s Class 8 all-electric truck, the Tesla Semi.
Tesla ramps up hiring at Megapack factory
Tesla is ramping up hiring at its Megapack factory in Lathrop, California. The automaker and energy company has several engineering positions it’s trying to fill as it focuses on meeting the demand for its utility-scale battery energy storage systems. In late 2021, Tesla broke ground on its first dedicated...
Tesla’s ‘Magic Dock’ will move Supercharger network to all-EV compatibility
Tesla leaked details of its ‘Magic Dock,’ which will move the Supercharger network closer to all-EV compatibility, in its Smartphone app over the weekend. Tesla holds a specific advantage over other electric vehicle companies, especially in the United States, through its Supercharger network. It is the largest collective EV charging network globally, with over 40,000 locations, all of which are utilized by Tesla vehicles. In the United States, it is exclusive to Tesla vehicles.
Upcoming Elon Musk biography from Walter Isaacson nearing completion: report
It appears that Elon Musk’s upcoming biography from respected best-selling author Walter Isaacson is nearing completion. But there is a slight problem — since Musk is constantly making news, the esteemed biographer is reportedly facing some challenges writing the book’s conclusion. Back in 2021, Elon Musk confirmed...
Ford BlueCruise, GM SuperCruise ranked as best Driver Assistance systems, Tesla Autopilot ranks 7th
Ford’s BlueCruise and General Motors’ SuperCruise were ranked in the top two spots in Consumer Reports’ recent analysis of twelve Active Driving Assistance Systems, while Tesla Autopilot was ranked seventh. Among the manufacturers involved in the study, Ford and GM performed better than Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota/Lexus, Volkswagen/Audi,...
Tesla’s $3.6B Semi plant gets nod of approval from White House
Tesla’s $3.6 billion Semi truck plant has received a nod of approval from the White House. Last night during Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State speech, he announced Tesla was planning to build a massive facility in Northern Nevada that would be responsible for manufacturing the Tesla Semi.
Aptera makes DC fast-charging standard with launch edition vehicle
Aptera has announced that its upcoming launch edition vehicle will come standard with DC fast charging, and is now technically capable of using Tesla Superchargers. Since its inception, a major hurdle for the Aptera design team has been the vehicle’s charging. Both Aptera CEOs have shared their distaste for the CCS charging plug (going as far as petitioning against it). While the Tesla charger was ideal for their use case, for the longest time, they lacked the ability to legally use it or the technology to charge with it at all. But thanks to recent jumps in engineering and Tesla’s release of the “North American Charging Standard” (NACS), Aptera is more ready than ever.
Musk says Tesla’s ‘funding secured’ price of $420 was not meant to be funny
Elon Musk said today during a trial to find if he defrauded Tesla investors with his “funding secured” Tweets in 2018 that the price of $420 per share was not meant to be funny. Musk has become somewhat well-known for his sense of humor, and Tesla fans all...
California Energy Commission pushes efforts to hold unreliable EV charging networks accountable
The California Energy Commission is taking steps to increase EV charging networks’ accountability and responsiveness to complaints. The efforts are timely as the number of electric vehicle owners in the state is growing at a quick pace. Among electric vehicle makers, only Tesla has really solved the problem of...
Polestar 2 receives massive upgrades, but at a cost
Polestar has revealed its next-generation Polestar 2 sedan, which comes with a series of significant upgrades and some minor design changes. Polestar is an innovative Swedish EV brand that has quickly gained a cult following in North America and Europe for its sleek and modern design, relentless dedication to sustainable manufacturing, and premium interior offerings which have clearly benefitted from the company’s relation to Volvo. Now, the company has released the next generation of its trendy Polestar 2 sedan, and with some significant performance upgrades, the vehicle has only become a more enticing offering.
Porsche Taycan facelift with expected 1,000 hp and 3 motors already being tested
When the Porsche Taycan was released, the reigning all-electric sedan champion was the Tesla Model S Performance. The months that followed the Taycan’s release were exciting for the EV community since the Model S, which long dominated drag races, was humbled by the Taycan Turbo S fair and square.
Tesla looks for support in HB2468 in fight against dealerships in Virginia
Tesla is asking for help in a new fight against dealerships as the automaker is pushing for Virginia House Bill 2468 to be passed through a House Transportation Sub Committee early next week. Virginia House Bill 2468 would eliminate the need for manufacturers who have already gone through administrative hearings...
King Charles III’s Crown Estate is suing Twitter over alleged unpaid rent
King Charles III’s Crown Estate said that it had begun court proceedings against Twitter over alleged unpaid rent on its London headquarters, Reuters reported. The Crown Estate, an independent commercial business that manages the monarchy’s property portfolio, said its action is related to “rental arrears” on Twitter’s office space in London.
Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil
After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
