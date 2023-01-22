In my opinion it’s the coaches and doctors jobs to keep a player safe even if it’s from themselves. I get Patrick Mahomes is very competitive and wants to win but ankle sprains can become very serious because if you tear ligaments up high enough times in a short amount of time you will require surgery . It might not be career ending but it can possibly knock him out for over half the season to heal correctly. I give it to the young quarterback h has a lot of heart and but he also has to understand that no game or job is worth your health.
Oh boo hoo hoo ! All teams have been bitten by the injury bug at one time or another ! Mahomes no different . It’s all part of the game and he’s only a mortal player like all the rest !!!!
it's just because Mahomes is part owner of the team they can't tell him not to play he will fire him
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
