I stopped reading after he's lying to my face 2 paragraphs into it. You would think that after spending 50yrs in government he would have read the constitution, but I guess if you're going to lie about it there's no need to, he just makes it up as he goes.
"""...took Away our historical constitutional right""" -THERE IS NO, NEVER WAS, A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT! It, like most as most Cases, are temporarily decided UNTIL another Case proves Differently by The Law. A STATE case At SCOTUS, NEVER becomes LAW OF THE LAND, Only upholds that particular Or whoever signed on, THEIR STATE LAW. To Make it a CONSTITUTINAL, you need States Ratification, which which it DID NOT. ITS STILL LEGAL IN MANY STATES. NEVER EVER, have I heard so much Whining to be able to kill a life, born or not, its still a human life, proven by Obstetrics,Md's and Congressional 1983 hearings-""life begins at conception""....like it or not, it is what it is, FACT. IF it is OKAY to "ABORT NON VIABLES" lots of tall people, -can't call them adults as they DON'T act like one, NEED ABORTED ALSO. Thus -there would be NO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, NO LYIN ASYLUM fakers, NO HOMELESS, NO ONE ON MediCAID or Welfare, -ALL would be aborted. ALL OR NONE FOLKS, its that Simple.
Blah blah blah. They didn’t “take away” anything. They simply but the decision back into states hands!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Comments / 15