Mike Czaja
3d ago

I stopped reading after he's lying to my face 2 paragraphs into it. You would think that after spending 50yrs in government he would have read the constitution, but I guess if you're going to lie about it there's no need to, he just makes it up as he goes.

Vonnee D
3d ago

"""...took Away our historical constitutional right""" -THERE IS NO, NEVER WAS, A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT! It, like most as most Cases, are temporarily decided UNTIL another Case proves Differently by The Law. A STATE case At SCOTUS, NEVER becomes LAW OF THE LAND, Only upholds that particular Or whoever signed on, THEIR STATE LAW. To Make it a CONSTITUTINAL, you need States Ratification, which which it DID NOT. ITS STILL LEGAL IN MANY STATES. NEVER EVER, have I heard so much Whining to be able to kill a life, born or not, its still a human life, proven by Obstetrics,Md's and Congressional 1983 hearings-""life begins at conception""....like it or not, it is what it is, FACT. IF it is OKAY to "ABORT NON VIABLES" lots of tall people, -can't call them adults as they DON'T act like one, NEED ABORTED ALSO. Thus -there would be NO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, NO LYIN ASYLUM fakers, NO HOMELESS, NO ONE ON MediCAID or Welfare, -ALL would be aborted. ALL OR NONE FOLKS, its that Simple.

island princess from Florida
3d ago

Blah blah blah. They didn’t “take away” anything. They simply but the decision back into states hands!!!

