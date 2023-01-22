Read full article on original website
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
mocoshow.com
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
NBC Philadelphia
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
Black Lion Café Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring
Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”
mocoshow.com
Olney/Sandy Spring To Be Featured in Upcoming Episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, spotlights a wide array of neighborhoods and properties throughout the national capital area while celebrating each area’s history, culture, notable places and flavor. On Monday, January 30th, the show will explore Olney/Sandy Spring. The area is described as a “neighborhood in Maryland that lies between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.” Guided by realtor Karen Rollings, they tour three homes: first, a starter home built in 1973 located in the Olney Mill neighborhood; next, a modern twist on the exact same starter home to show possibilities through renovation; and lastly, a family home that is situated next to farmland.
WTOP
Singer, ‘courtwatcher’ Fiona Apple champions Md. bill to cement online access to courtrooms
During the pandemic, many in-person experiences turned virtual, including court hearings. And now that most courtrooms have the technology in place that allowed the public to see justice unfold, some Maryland lawmakers think it should remain accessible online. A Maryland bill would give “courtwatchers” — such as singer Fiona Apple,...
NBC Washington
Weather Alert: Wintry Mix Falls North & West of DC; Rain to Soak Metro Area
Gear up for cold, soggy weather in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday — including some snow in areas north and west of the District. A wintry mix is hitting areas such as Leesburg, Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. Storm Team4 radar indicated a few wet flakes or a little sleet falling near upper Northwest D.C.
mymcmedia.org
Chicken Coop Fire in Silver Spring
No birds died following a fire in a chicken coop on Kayson Street in Silver Spring Monday. They escaped the flames in an attached run area. A heat lamp hanging from the ceiling is believed to have fallen and ignited bedding materials, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Piringer estimated the damage at $5,000.
WTOP
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues
The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
WTOP
Award-winning ice sculptors kick off Leesburg festival this Saturday
Village at Leesburg hosts its free, annual Ice Fest on Saturday featuring world-class ice carvers in Loudoun County, Virginia. The artists will begin their sculptures Saturday morning. Festival activities are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. This is Village at Leesburg’s ninth annual Ice Fest. The festival was not canceled...
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
Denyce Graves Foundation to Honor Founder of National Negro Opera Company Ahead of Black History Month
Hidden Voices is the education and advocacy initiative of The Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF). Hidden Voices will tell the stories of diverse classical vocal artists whose stories have been omitted from American History, according to a press release. “Anchored between Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and Black History Month is...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Washingtonian.com
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname
George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
popville.com
Philz Coffee Closed in Navy Yard
Thanks to Dani (and everyone else) who sent word about Phil’s closing in Navy Yard: “anyone know why philz navy yard is closed? no signage but locked and no one inside.”. Philz opened here back in 2016. Updates when we learn what becomes of the space.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
umd.edu
Campus Farm Welcomes Unexpected Four-Legged Friend
That seemingly simple text from a student handling chores at the University of Maryland’s Campus Farm grabbed Assistant Manager Rose Cardinal’s attention on an ugly December morning. “I was like, ‘What are you asking me right now? It’s 7 a.m.!’” Cardinal said. “Then he finally sent a picture...
