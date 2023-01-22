American people are sick and tired of being sick and tired. More than 1 million Americans died from the Covid pandemic. Most of these deaths were preventable and were caused by Donald Trump's willful indifference, cruelty, and incompetence. He was booted from office, but there has been no closure, reckoning or catharsis in response to this massive amount of death and suffering. Although the Biden administration has made great progress in slowing down Covid, hundreds of people continue to die each week in the United States from the disease.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO