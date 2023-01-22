Read full article on original website
Related
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It
You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
Psychic Claims Seeing Colors Behind Closed Eyes May Have Significance
This often happens during meditation.
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
(STACKER) – Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark […]
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
brytfmonline.com
The James Webb Telescope has been revealing forbidden galaxies for billions of years
For the first time, new photos from James Webb Space Telescope The star-lined galaxies were detected at a time when the universe was a quarter of its current age. Starbars are elongated features of stars that extend from the centers of galaxies to their outer disks. They transport gas to the central regions, which promotes star formation.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say
An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
The Russian Sleep experiment is one of history's most infamous urban legends or the worst sleep study ever conducted.
There is a story floating around the internet, especially on YouTube, about a ¨Russian Sleep Experiment ¨; however, many feel that the story is just that, a myth, an urban legend, a creepypasta.
Repeated radio blasts hitting Earth could finally solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries
Repeated blasts of energy that are coming from deep in space could finally solve one of the universe’s deepest mysteries, according to researchers.A series of intense emissions appear to be coming from a magnetar, researchers said – and their characteristics could prove important to understanding what they are. Among other things, they have been proposed as a possible source for fast radio bursts: powerful blasts of energy, the mystery behind which has led to speculation they could be caused by alien technology.Magnetars are one of the most powerful forces in the universe, and are a particular kind of neutron...
Mysterious radio signal captured from most distant galaxy could reveal secrets about the early universe
ASTRONOMERS have captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy so far. The radio signal captured was found to have a wavelength of 21cm line, researchers from Montreal and India revealed in a new study. This signal came from the most distant known galaxy SDSSJ0826+5630 and may help researchers...
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over...
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
Mars meteorite that crashed to Earth contains 'huge diversity' of organic compounds
A new study into the Tissint meteorite, which crash-landed in Morocco in 2011, revealed a wide array of organic compounds hidden in the rare space rock.
Earth’s Core Might be Spinning in Reverse, According to New Study
A new study has revealed that Earth’s inner core might’ve stopped spinning and could be moving in reverse. According to scientists at the University of China, Yi Yang and Xiaodong Song, Earth’s inner core has nearly stopped rotating in the last ten years. In addition, they theorize Earth may even be “experiencing a turning-back in a multidecadal oscillation, with another turning point in the early 1970s.”
Astronomers Just Realized The Milky Way Is Too Big For Its Surroundings
Our home, the Milky Way, doesn't seem particularly odd for a galaxy. Moderately-sized, spiral in shape, with a few kinks suggestive of a disruptive past. But astronomers have just identified a quirk never before seen in any galaxy studied to date: the Milky Way is too big for its surroundings. Specifically, it appears to be too large for the neighborhood it sits within known as the Local Sheet. This flattened arrangement of galaxies share similar velocities, bounded by relatively empty space called voids on either side. Our Local Sheet, as an example of a 'cosmological wall', separates the Local Void in one direction...
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
msn.com
Scientists Find Rare 17-Pound Meteorite, an Unusually Heavy Space Rock
Antarctica is a wonderland for meteorite hunters. Dark rocks stand out against the pale, snowy landscape and the dry climate helps to preserve them. A team of researchers went searching for meteorites in Antarctica and discovered a rare prize: a jumbo 16.7-pound (7.6 kilogram) meteorite. The meteorite was one of...
Turning People Into Living Statues: The Unsolved Mystery of the "Sleeping Illness"
During the years of 1917-1928, half a million people in North America and Europe were mysteriously immobilized by an unsettling condition that could have been taken straight from a horror movie script.
Comments / 0