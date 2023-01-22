ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

vermontjournal.com

Supporting Vermont youth for 27 years

LUDLOW, Vt. – Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS) is excited to announce our 28th year of operation. WCYS was founded by the late Viola Wynne, a teacher and drug and alcohol therapist, who had a vision to provide short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. Thus in 1995 “Mountainside House” was established to house eight youth from Windsor County who were experiencing a crisis in their living situation.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A Window into the Past

In Paul Heller’s latest book, “Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A History and Guide” (independently published; Oct. 17, 2022), local history comes alive with the stories of those who called Monptelier home (and were buried here). The skill and artistry of some of the stones are part of the story, the talented granite sculptors and the unusual graves, but for me Heller’s stories about people led me to connect to Montpelier today.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in a New North End neighborhood in Burlington on Tuesday rallied around a teen who they say was the victim of a brutal attack. Now, community members say they fear for the safety of all their children. Neighbors on Pleasant Avenue near Starr Farm Park...
BURLINGTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century

In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building

Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
BURLINGTON, VT
tourcounsel.com

Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont

Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
BARNARD, VT
Addison Independent

MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM Sneaks Peek At America East Standings

BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont men’s basketball team, hasn’t lost more than two conference games in the last 5 FULL seasons. They have already lost twice this year, but are only half a game out of first place. With 10 games left in the season, UVM has already begun paying attention to the teams near […]
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter

MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Reading

READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
READING, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
BURLINGTON, VT

