vermontjournal.com
Supporting Vermont youth for 27 years
LUDLOW, Vt. – Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS) is excited to announce our 28th year of operation. WCYS was founded by the late Viola Wynne, a teacher and drug and alcohol therapist, who had a vision to provide short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. Thus in 1995 “Mountainside House” was established to house eight youth from Windsor County who were experiencing a crisis in their living situation.
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A Window into the Past
In Paul Heller’s latest book, “Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A History and Guide” (independently published; Oct. 17, 2022), local history comes alive with the stories of those who called Monptelier home (and were buried here). The skill and artistry of some of the stones are part of the story, the talented granite sculptors and the unusual graves, but for me Heller’s stories about people led me to connect to Montpelier today.
WCAX
Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in a New North End neighborhood in Burlington on Tuesday rallied around a teen who they say was the victim of a brutal attack. Now, community members say they fear for the safety of all their children. Neighbors on Pleasant Avenue near Starr Farm Park...
newyorkalmanack.com
Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century
In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
First Bite: Three Ways to Brunch at the Grey Jay in Burlington
Honey Road executive chef and co-owner Cara Chigazola Tobin is a big birder. In March, when she and general manager and co-owner Allison Gibson announced their plans to open a daytime restaurant, Chigazola Tobin explained its avian name, the Grey Jay. "It's my favorite bird," she said. "They're really curious...
State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building
Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
tourcounsel.com
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
Addison Independent
MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
mynbc5.com
Burlington neighbors honor teen hurt in fight, police investigating
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington residents and community members showed their support on Tuesday night for a New North End family after their son was badly injured in a fight outside their home on Jan. 17. The vigil brought out a few dozen people with signs and candles, singing and...
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
WCAX
Will moving carriers, sorting to another facility compound mail woes in Williston?
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston have had a hard time getting their mail. Now, things are getting even more complicated as some carriers have been moved to a different location. Residents in the town of Williston have struggled to get their mail on time for the last couple...
WCAX
Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
UVM Sneaks Peek At America East Standings
BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont men’s basketball team, hasn’t lost more than two conference games in the last 5 FULL seasons. They have already lost twice this year, but are only half a game out of first place. With 10 games left in the season, UVM has already begun paying attention to the teams near […]
WCAX
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect’s social media account. Paul Pennoyer, 29, of Barre Town, has been a trooper at the Derby barracks for four years. Police say the trooper received consent to search a cellphone...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter
MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
WCAX
Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Reading
READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
mynbc5.com
UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
