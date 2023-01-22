Read full article on original website
Yvonne Pinnock, 64
FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Nola Jean (Lewis) Clark, 63, 30-Year Walgreens Pharmacy Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Nola Jean (Lewis) Clark, 63, died suddenly, Sunday, January 22, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Vincent L. and Winifred (Raftery) Lewis. Nola was a graduate of Framingham High School. For over 30 years she worked at Walgreens Pharmacy in both bookkeeping...
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant
ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
UPDATED: Pregnant Woman Struck Crossing Framingham Street
FRAMINGHAM -A pregnant woman was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. Framingham Fire Tower 1, Ambulance 1 & Field Supervisor 3 responded the area of 430 Franklin St.
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck on Franklin Street
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. She was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston with injuries, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Her type and severity...
CEO at MetroWest Medical Resigns
FRAMINGHAM – The CEO of MetroWest Medical Center has resigned. David Elgarico started as CEO at the end of June of 2022. He replaced Ava Collins, who resigned in April 2022. Collins announced her resignation a week after Tenet Healthcare announced the cancer center at MetroWest Medical Center would close.
Canhoto Installed as Junior Grand Warden of Freemasons in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Alfredo Jorge Rodrigues Canhoto of Framingham was installed Junior Grand Warden for 2023 in a ceremony at the fraternity’s Boston headquarters. Junior Grand Warden is the third highest elected officer of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. The Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts was chartered in...
UPDATED: 2 Adults & Child Displaced in 2-Alarm Framingham Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Two adults and a child were displaced in a fire in a multi-apartment building Tuesday night, January 24, in Framingham. About 7:20 p.m., Framingham Fire received a call for a fire at 14 Temple Street. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Engine 7, Tower 1, Rescue 1 & Car...
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery
FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Ambulance Transports Pedestrian Struck In Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk on January 19, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The adult male was struck at 2:48 p.m. while crossing in the crosswalk at Concord and Kendall streets, said Lt, Mickens. He was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical...
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
American Red Cross Holding Blood Drive at Leonard Morse Hospital Today
NATICK – The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive today, January 25, atLeonard Morse Hospital in Natick. Appointments are available from 2 to 7 p.m. The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors to give now to help ensure lifesaving medical treatments are not delayed.
Enjoy A Exhibit ‘A’ Lager & Support Framingham Hoops and Homework
FRAMINGHAM – To help raise money for Hoops & Homework, Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing will be hosting a release party for the launch of a new rendition of Educator, a Doppelbock German Style Dark Lager. For each 4-pack of Educator sold at the brewery and in distribution, Exhibit...
Framingham Police: 2 Men Steal $600 Worth of Tools
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two thefts at Lowe’s for about $600 worth of tools. Yesterday, January 24, Lowe’s at 350 Cochituate Roa reported that a white man, in his 20s or 30s, stole $249 worth of tools. Framingham Police spokesperson said he was wearing a...
City of Framingham Announces Tree Maintenance Work in February
FRAMINGHAM – On or around February 6, Kinder Morgan will begin performing tree maintenance work on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline easement in the Waveney Road, Angelica Drive, and Southborough town line area, announced the City of Framingham yesterday, January 24. Work is anticipated to be completed within three months.
Hanson’s Farm Offering CSA Groundhog Day Special
FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm in Framingham is offering a Groundhog Day special for its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. “The number one thing on our minds here at the farm is wondering when spring will arrive,” said Tom Hanson, owner with his wife Martha of Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road, a family farm that has been serving the community for more than a century. “Legend tells us that if the groundhog does not see its shadow there will be an early spring.”
Man, 29, Arrested on Natick & Framingham Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man, 29, on warrants out of Framingham and Natick Police. Police arrested Frankie Guevara, 29, of Framingham with no known address. He was arrested on January 20 at 10:57 a.m. at 160 Hollis Street. Guevara has a warrant out of Natick, and one...
UPDATED: How Much Snow Did MetroWest Get?
BOSTON – While MetroWest did not get a lot of snow, it did cause a lot of havoc on the road. Snow fell quickly yesterday afternoon in MetroWest, and many cities and town closed libraries and other offices early, due to the storm, putting even more vehicles on the roads. There were numerous crashed reported.
UPDATED: City of Framingham Unveils New Website
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham unveiled a new user-friendly website today, January 24. The website redesign has been in the works since last year, when the City did a survey of residents, business leaders, community members, and others. Besides the desktop launch there is also a mobile-friendly launch...
