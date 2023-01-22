ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Yvonne Pinnock, 64

FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant

ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck on Franklin Street

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. She was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston with injuries, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Her type and severity...
CEO at MetroWest Medical Resigns

FRAMINGHAM – The CEO of MetroWest Medical Center has resigned. David Elgarico started as CEO at the end of June of 2022. He replaced Ava Collins, who resigned in April 2022. Collins announced her resignation a week after Tenet Healthcare announced the cancer center at MetroWest Medical Center would close.
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery

FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Ambulance Transports Pedestrian Struck In Crosswalk

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk on January 19, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The adult male was struck at 2:48 p.m. while crossing in the crosswalk at Concord and Kendall streets, said Lt, Mickens. He was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical...
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
Hanson’s Farm Offering CSA Groundhog Day Special

FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm in Framingham is offering a Groundhog Day special for its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. “The number one thing on our minds here at the farm is wondering when spring will arrive,” said Tom Hanson, owner with his wife Martha of Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road, a family farm that has been serving the community for more than a century. “Legend tells us that if the groundhog does not see its shadow there will be an early spring.”
UPDATED: How Much Snow Did MetroWest Get?

BOSTON – While MetroWest did not get a lot of snow, it did cause a lot of havoc on the road. Snow fell quickly yesterday afternoon in MetroWest, and many cities and town closed libraries and other offices early, due to the storm, putting even more vehicles on the roads. There were numerous crashed reported.
UPDATED: City of Framingham Unveils New Website

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham unveiled a new user-friendly website today, January 24. The website redesign has been in the works since last year, when the City did a survey of residents, business leaders, community members, and others. Besides the desktop launch there is also a mobile-friendly launch...
