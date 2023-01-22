FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm in Framingham is offering a Groundhog Day special for its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. “The number one thing on our minds here at the farm is wondering when spring will arrive,” said Tom Hanson, owner with his wife Martha of Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road, a family farm that has been serving the community for more than a century. “Legend tells us that if the groundhog does not see its shadow there will be an early spring.”

