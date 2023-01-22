Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
'I'm excited for the future': US Rep. Jasmine Crockett discusses her first days at Congress
DALLAS — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett spent the past week making stops to see people and places across parts of North Texas. Crockett, officially two weeks into her new role in the U.S. House of Representatives, said she has been busy hitting the ground running for Texas' 30th congressional district.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
abovethelaw.com
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Karine Jean-Pierre warns House Republicans want to raise gas prices: 'She did not just say this'
The White House press secretary claimed that the House Republicans’ latest bill will increase gas prices and hurt Americans while addressing reporters on Monday.
WFAA
State Sen. Gutierrez introduces gun legislation on eight-month anniversary of Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, introduced gun legislation Tuesday, exactly eight months after the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. The Texas legislative session officially kicked off earlier this month. The state's legislative body only meet every two years in...
Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid
LANSING, Mich.. — (AP) — Just three months ago, Rep. Elissa Slotkin was one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Washington, fighting an expensive campaign for reelection in a Michigan district that Republicans were sure they could retake. That was all a distant memory recently as Slotkin sat...
WFAA
US Customs agents seeing 300% increase in egg smuggling at southern border
LAREDO, Texas — The price of your next carton of eggs will cost you more. Recently, the average price for a dozen eggs was more than $4 in Texas. The higher-than-usual price tag is driving some shoppers across the southern border. However, it's illegal to bring raw eggs from...
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
Comments / 0