The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
3 mass shootings strike California in 48 hours: Here's why high-profile gun violence spreads like contagion
While police have not released motives for the recent attacks, research shows that one high-profile mass shooting increases the likelihood of another.
Los Angeles area mass shooting: 10 dead; Gunman may have tried to enter second dance studio
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
California earthquake – Tremors felt in LA after state is rocked by 4.2 magnitude quake off the coast of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported off the coast of California. Tremors have been felt across parts of Los Angeles and residents have compared the quake's impact to a "train." Seismologists at the US Geological Survey have said the epicenter of the quake was around 16km south of Malibu...
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
Mass Shooting Near Los Angeles Leaves at Least 10 dead, With Suspect Still at Large
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday...
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake, multiple aftershocks shake Los Angeles area early Wednesday
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter off coast of Los Angeles
The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 2:03 a.m.
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
Actress Sherry Cola talks about shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park
"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park."I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. "This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in...
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an ending early Tuesday morning after the suspect lost control on the 91 Freeway in the… Read more "Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody"
Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022
Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
