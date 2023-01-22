Read full article on original website
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Shailene Woodley went through ‘darkest’ time after ‘s–tty’ Aaron Rodgers split
Shailene Woodley was going through the worst time in her life amid her tumultuous breakup with Aaron Rodgers last year. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley, who was filming her show “Three Women” at the time of their split, told Net-A-Porter in an interview published Monday. She added, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.” But the actress, 31, said she was able to channel her heartbreak into her role in the Showtime adaptation...
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
A Family Affair! Ben Affleck's Wife JLo & Ex Jennifer Garner Put Differences Aside For Daughter's Music Recital
No, Ben Affleck was not haunted by Dicken's three ghosts of Christmas, although it appeared that way when ex-wife Jennifer Garner and current wife, Jennifer Lopez, came together for a family affair. The blended family put past differences aside to support Garner and Affleck's daughter at her music recital, RadarOnline.com has learned. This marks the first family outing since Garner declined an invite to Affleck and Lopez's three-day nuptial event. While the 13 Going On 30 star was not present to support her ex's new marriage, she did show up to co-parent for Seraphina's musical performance. According to a source...
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
Robin Wright Bonds With Daughter Dylan Penn, 31, On Outing After 2 Reunions With Ex Sean
Mother-daughter day! Robin Wright and her daughter Dylan Penn were seen getting lunch and going for a stroll through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 22. The mom, 56, and daughter, 31, pair were all smiles as they were seen walking after spending some time at a nail salon together. They were all smiles as they got some quality time in.
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’
Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle’s ‘Bizarre’ Answer Was an Attempt to Be Relatable
A body language expert analyzed Meghan Markle's gestures and expressions during one moment of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Corey Feldman & Ex Drew Barrymore Reunite 25 Years After Dating: We Were So ‘Cute’
Drew Barrymore, 47, took a trip down memory lane with a fun appearance from ex-boyfriend Corey Feldman, 51! In the Wednesday, January 18 episode of her eponymous talk show, she welcomed the Goonies icon with open arms after 25 years! And looking back on their friendship, the former child stars agreed that they were certifiably “cute.” Drew also revealed that it was E.T. director Steven Spielberg who arranged their first meeting — and that she had a crush on Corey. “What happened was, I got a call one day,” Corey said as he settled in for the interview. “My grandmother says, ‘We got a call from Steven’s office, and the little girl from E.T. wants to meet you because she’s got a crush on you,'” he recalled.
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym
Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
Holly Madison Believes 'Playboy Murders' Doc Will Change 'Preconceived Notions' People Have About Herself & The Brand
Model Holly Madison believes the upcoming doc The Playboy Murders — in which she serves as host and an executive producer — will finally change "all kinds of preconceived notions" about herself and the adult brand."I kind of feel like I was put on this earth to show people that there's nuance to a story and not everything is black and white," she spilled in a new interview. "People perceive sexuality as a dangerous thing sometimes and it can lead to a lot of blurred lines."Each episode of the show details "a different murder that somehow involved someone within the...
Harry Styles Spotted Hugging Mystery Woman In London 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split: Photos
Does Harry Styles have a new girlfriend? The 28-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer was photographed hugging a brunette woman outside the Chiltern Firehouse in London on January 20, two months after his split from Olivia Wilde, 38. Harry’s possible new flame has been identified as Sofia Krunic, who works as head of events at the Chiltern, according to Daily Mail.
Goldie Hawn Cherishes Visits With Her Granddaughter Rio! See Her Cutest Photos Over the Years
Goldie Hawn’s grandkids always make her smile! The Cactus Flower actress and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, are grandparents to seven adorable little ones. She loves documenting time spent with her grandchildren, including her sweet granddaughter Rio Hudson. Rio was born in July 2013 to Goldie’s son Oliver Hudson...
A-Listers surprise Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, on 60th birthday
Katie Couric threw a birthday bash for husband John Molner’s 60th at the Cutting Room, we hear — and a slew of A-Listers surprised him with messages on his big day. Apparently Molner is a big fan of magic trick, so the legendary broadcaster hired sleight of hand man Steve Cohen to wow his pals at the Flatiron club. Sources say familiar faces including Rosanna Scotto, Bob Costas and “Sex And The City” star John Corbett were among the revelers, and the couple’s favorite musician, Peter Cincotti, played tunes including “You Don’t Know Me” and his own composition, “Killer on the Keys.” We’re...
Hilary Swank Puts Baby Bump on Display During Gym Workout Session
The actress is making movement a priority during her 'miracle' twin pregnancy.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
