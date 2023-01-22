Drew Barrymore, 47, took a trip down memory lane with a fun appearance from ex-boyfriend Corey Feldman, 51! In the Wednesday, January 18 episode of her eponymous talk show, she welcomed the Goonies icon with open arms after 25 years! And looking back on their friendship, the former child stars agreed that they were certifiably “cute.” Drew also revealed that it was E.T. director Steven Spielberg who arranged their first meeting — and that she had a crush on Corey. “What happened was, I got a call one day,” Corey said as he settled in for the interview. “My grandmother says, ‘We got a call from Steven’s office, and the little girl from E.T. wants to meet you because she’s got a crush on you,'” he recalled.

5 DAYS AGO