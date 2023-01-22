ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

3 dead, 4 hurt in another California shooting

BEVERLY CREST, Calif. (AP) — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
