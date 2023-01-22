ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games

The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha

On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
What could the Avalanche do at the trade deadline?

On Wednesday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live," Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna were joined by The Athletics’ Peter Baugh who covers the Colorado Avalanche. Peter gives some insight on what trade targets the Avs’ and general manager Joe Sakic might have ahead of the trade deadline. Mike...
Micah Hyde Delivers Bittersweet News After Bills Season Ends

The Buffalo Bills lost to the AFC Divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. It was a game that Bills fans would like to forget but sadly, will not for a long time. The Bills have had signs they were not prepared for a game like this but it was still a bit of a shock to some fans, who were used to the Bills winning or close losses. This was different.
NHL Rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi and Timo Meier

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The latest on Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. David Pagnotta: Market Rumblings with Pagnotta and Irfaan Gaffar on what is going on between the Detroit Red Wings and pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. ** NHLRumors.com transcription.
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

Devils Want To Be Buyers At The Deadline And Should Target Timo Meier. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Claude Lemieux, the agent for Timo Meier, said they have not been in touch about an extension to this point. “I’m sorry but I don’t have any indications one...
