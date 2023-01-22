Last week Manchester United played three Premier League matches in an eight day period. Uniquely, those matches came against the teams that were sitting second, twelfth, and first respectively in the table. United came out of that run with a win, a draw, and a loss picking up four points in the table. That total is something that a week ago fans might have signed up for but given the way the matches played out, it was a bit disappointing.

1 DAY AGO