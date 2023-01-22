Read full article on original website
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
SB Nation
Tactical Analysis: Three matches, three strategies, three results
Last week Manchester United played three Premier League matches in an eight day period. Uniquely, those matches came against the teams that were sitting second, twelfth, and first respectively in the table. United came out of that run with a win, a draw, and a loss picking up four points in the table. That total is something that a week ago fans might have signed up for but given the way the matches played out, it was a bit disappointing.
BBC
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi
Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
'Very technical, tall and quick' - Aji Alese gives Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah glowing report
Aji Alese knows Pierre Ekwah very well from their days together at West Ham, and he has given some insight on what kind of a player Sunderland have signed.
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
Report: Chelsea Have Already Contacted David Raya
Chelsea have reportedly already contacted Brentford goalkeeper David Raya regarding a move next summer
SB Nation
Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended
The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Midfielder 'focused on Brighton' amid Chelsea transfer talk
Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club. The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes. The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021...
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
BBC
'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs
Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
Sunderland eye another French player with midfielder deal reportedly close
Another French youngster is reportedly heading to Sunderland.
FOX Sports
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Here we go. A rare Monday night fixture for Tottenham Hotspur is on the cards as they head across town to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. The bad times are continuing as Spurs have won just three matches in their last ten. Fulham are also doing well this season and are dangerous at home. However, their metrics aren’t as good as their record, and so this looks like a good chance for Spurs to arrest their current slide.
Report: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager
The Everton hierarchy have acted after the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.
Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
