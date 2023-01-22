Read full article on original website
WNEM
Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said 40 percent of that money has already been spent on what city...
abc12.com
Bay City Public Schools scholarship for staff, students and parents aims to attract teachers
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new scholarship opportunity for aspiring teachers that includes those already familiar with the school -- students, staff and -- parents in the Bay City Public School District. The idea? To attract and retain educators to the district amid a nationwide teacher shortage. Leaders say...
Organizations can apply for $15.6M in Flint ARPA funds starting Monday
FLINT, MI -- Groups interested in administering community grant programs with part of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can apply for the job starting Monday, Jan. 23. Eligible nonprofit, business and community-based organizations can make proposals related to three priority program areas -- housing and blight elimination, public health and economic development -- the city said in a news release on Friday, Jan. 20.
WNEM
State approves funding for Flint development project
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint. The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.
abc12.com
Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall. The cancellations came on a Storm Tracker 12 Weather Alert Day. There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint and Davison schools. A...
Flint lists former Jefferson School, St. Agnes Church for sale
FLINT, MI -- The city is soliciting bids for several properties it acquired through tax foreclosure, including the former Jefferson Elementary School and the former St. Agnes Catholic Church campus. City officials told members of the City Council last week that soliciting the purchases was in line with Flint’s property...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc City Council approves Story Book Trail in Rust Park
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc’s Rust Park is receiving an addition to its paved pathways. Last week, the Grand Blanc City Council approved a Story Book Trail to be placed in the park. The existing trail in Rust Park will have permanent display units added to show parts of popular children's stories.
abc12.com
Genesee retirees nervous as County announces switch off of Blue Cross
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- Genesee County retirees are asking what comes next after getting a letter saying their health insurance will change this summer. Retiree benefits have been a complex issue in Genesee County for years. As negotiations continue for current county employees' health benefit, some retirees feel they're being...
Despite city council rejection, Saginaw weed shop still possible in ex-bakery
SAGINAW, MI — The manager of a Saginaw marijuana dispensary said he hopes to rekindle a $1.5 million effort to develop a second shop in the city despite a setback delivered this week by Saginaw’s governing body. And it could happen. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday,...
michiganchronicle.com
New Skilled-Trade Academy Offers Detroiters Jobs and Energy Efficient Home Repairs
DTE Energy and Walker-Miller Energy Services launch Energy Efficiency Academy partnership, quadrupling program participants in 2023. DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, has partnered with Walker-Miller Energy Services, one of the country’s largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies, to launch the Energy Efficiency Academy. The Academy directly responds to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also building a local workforce that will benefit the community for years to come.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
abc12.com
Blueline Donuts gives Flint’s homeless the chance for a fresh start
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Blueline Donuts is a job training initiative of Carriage Town Ministries, a homeless shelter founded 73 years ago as the Flint Rescue Mission. It's now the largest nonprofit of its kind, teaching job skills and transitional work in the Flint area. Carriage Town Ministries is first...
abc12.com
Former Saginaw bakery will not become marijuana shop
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw bakery will not become the city's newest marijuana dispensary. The popular Hamilton Home Bakery on Gratiot Avenue closed at the end of 2021. Premier Provisioning wanted to transform the building into its second dispensary in the city, but it sits just 208 feet away from a city park.
$1.4M of $52M stimulus remains for Saginaw council to allocate, city manager says
SAGINAW, MI — Almost two years after lawmakers set aside $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Saginaw, $1.4 million remains for leaders to allocate among community groups, Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting approved sending $20,000...
abc12.com
Genesee County blocked from filling open commissioner seat
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals is prohibiting the Genesee County Board of Commissioners from filling an open position. Judges ruled that the county likely waited too long to fill the vacant District 4 commissioner seat vacated by Domonique Clemons, so the board no longer is allowed to appoint a replacement.
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
abc12.com
Spectacular Spudz prepares for move to Second Street location
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One longtime favorite at the Flint Farmer's Market is saying goodbye to the facility. However, it's also saying hello to a new space in downtown Flint. After years of serving the farmer's market, the team at Spectacular Spudz said the operation's just too big. "I have...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The incoming snow piling onto Southeast Michigan has caused school districts all over Metro Detroit to cancel class. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter...
fox2detroit.com
Lapeer restaurant owner paying down local school lunch debt
LAPEER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents that call Lapeer home consider the area a big little town. A slice of civilization with a local community cohesion. It's a city where "the sum is greater than its parts," said Jessica Harold. Harold, along with her partner in life and business Patrick...
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
