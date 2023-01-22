Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains in-state walk-on quarterback commit Karson Kiesewetter
Penn State gained another walk-on commit Wednesday. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter announced that he is committing to Penn State as a walk-on. At Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Kiesewetter threw for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 155.2 yards per game in 2022. He led his squad to the...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Roster turnover provides opportunities for younger Penn State softball infielders
After ending its season on a loss, Penn State is looking for a fresh start in 2023. The Nittany Lions finished 32-22 and No. 7 in the Big Ten Conference last season. With the spring just ahead, the blue and white’s infield looks to improve. Last season, perfect fielding...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State
After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named CHA Rookie of the Week
Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign. Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23. Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.
Digital Collegian
Following split series with Notre Dame, Penn State men’s hockey stays put in USCHO rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 once again. After splitting its weekend series against Notre Dame, the blue and white remained a steady No. 6 in the latest USCHO rankings. Following a “demoralizing” loss on Friday night, the Nittany Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win over the Fighting Irish during Saturday’s Wear White Game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey remains in same spot in USCHO poll for 7th consecutive week
For the seventh week in a row, Penn State women’s hockey remains at No. 12 in this week's USCHO Poll. Thus far, Penn State holds a conference play record of 7-1-1, which is first place in the CHA, and an overall record of 17-8-2. The blue and white are...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black
Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
Digital Collegian
Window of opportunity opens for Penn State men’s volleyball against Long Beach State
After a victorious weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge against Pepperdine and Stanford, Penn State is hoping to continue its winning streak against Long Beach State on Wednesday. This will be the first team the Nittany Lions face off against this season that has a higher ranking than them...
Digital Collegian
Mercyhurst surrenders game-winning goal, falls to Penn State women's hockey in CHA overtime battle
No. 12 Penn State concluded its two-game conference series with Mercyhurst on Monday, earning a 3-2 victory in overtime fashion thanks to two goals from its freshman phenom. For a majority of the month both teams have faced solely conference opponents making it a tough stretch to end the regular season.
Digital Collegian
Linebacker Jamari Buddin officially leaves Penn State football, commits to New Mexico State
One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country. Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished...
Digital Collegian
3-point woes doom Penn State men’s basketball in blowout loss at Rutgers
As January concludes and March slowly approaches, Penn State has the potential to either make the NCAA Tournament or miss out for a 12th straight year. While a road win over Rutgers certainly would’ve helped their résumé, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done, falling 61-45 to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees big jumps in latest InterMat rankings after 2-win week
On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend. Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to...
Digital Collegian
Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel reflect on their Penn State past and look toward their Chicago future
The NWSL Draft, held at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 12, turned dreams into reality for women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel. The draft consists of four rounds with 48 total picks, and the Chicago Red Stars utilized two of their four to select both Hocking and Schlegel.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball's John Kerr earns AVCA Player of the Week honors after 2 strong performances
In the First Point Collegiate Challenge, Penn State rolled past two top-ten opponents thanks to the outstanding performance of senior outside hitter John Kerr. Kerr racked up 35 kills and 13 digs over two games, which helped him win the AVCA Collegiate Player of the Week award. As one of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball remains No. 4 in AVCA poll after back-to-back top 10 wins
Despite starting the season 6-0 with wins against Pepperdine and Stanford over the weekend, Penn State didn’t move from its No. 4 spot in this week’s AVCA men’s volleyball rankings. The top five teams in the rankings didn't move from last week, but UCLA did get one...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball's Leilani Kapinus named to Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watchlist
Penn State's rock on defense was named to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus was recognized for her excellent defensive effort for the blue and white this season after pacing her squad in steals and blocks. The Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football picks up class of 2023 running back David Kency Jr. out of Louisiana
Penn State added to its group of preferred walk-ons Monday evening. Running back David Kency Jr. has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Kency Jr. was named to an all-district first-team member twice in both football and soccer for Archbishop Shaw High School. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State cancels classes, activities, work at University Park amid snow, ice
Penn State announced Tuesday night all classes, activities and work at University Park are canceled from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday due to "forecasted snow and ice." According to the release, only employees who "perform essential services" should report. In-person classes are canceled, hybrid classes may offer work...
Digital Collegian
Check in on students who live alone | Column
As a huge school with an undoubtedly impressive social scene, Penn State students are no strangers to constant interactions with peers. From the minute they step on campus, they live about 5 feet from a roommate — or two or three. It’s typical to continue to room with roommates,...
