ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State

After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black

Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

3-point woes doom Penn State men’s basketball in blowout loss at Rutgers

As January concludes and March slowly approaches, Penn State has the potential to either make the NCAA Tournament or miss out for a 12th straight year. While a road win over Rutgers certainly would’ve helped their résumé, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done, falling 61-45 to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Check in on students who live alone | Column

As a huge school with an undoubtedly impressive social scene, Penn State students are no strangers to constant interactions with peers. From the minute they step on campus, they live about 5 feet from a roommate — or two or three. It’s typical to continue to room with roommates,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy