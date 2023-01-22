ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Police searching for California gunman’s motive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A gunman who authorities say killed 10 people and sent 10 others to the hospital in California, took his own life after an hours-long standoff with Police Sunday. Now, authorities are left searching for a motive. Mike Valerio has the latest from Monterey Park.
Monterey Park mass shooting live updates: Death toll rises to 11

ABC NEWS—One of the victims hospitalized after the Monterey Park mass shooting has died, bringing the death toll to 11, hospital officials said Monday. The LAC+USC Medical Center said it still has three patients from the shooting: one in serious condition and two who are “are recovering.”
