Road conditions in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on roads throughout Oklahoma after Tuesday's winter storm swept through the region. Counties south and east of Tulsa received the most snow, while Tulsa only received trace amounts. Arterials roads within the city of Tulsa are wet but not icy.
Much of Green Country under Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, and Sequoyah counties could see snow accumulations of up to three inches. Rain will start to begin at 6:30...
How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
OBI: Blood supply dangerously low due to winter weather cancellations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says blood supply is dangerously low after winter weather led to donors canceling appointments and blood drives being delayed. OBI is asking donors to reschedule their appointments as the weather continues to clear due to critically low levels of blood...
SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
Oregon attorney general announces launch of state Reproductive Rights Hotline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Free legal advice in Oregon for reproductive rights is now available through a simple phone call. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum launched the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline. Personally, after the Dobbs decision came out, I wanted...
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
