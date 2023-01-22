Read full article on original website
Road conditions in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on roads throughout Oklahoma after Tuesday's winter storm swept through the region. Counties south and east of Tulsa received the most snow, while Tulsa only received trace amounts. Arterials roads within the city of Tulsa are wet but not icy.
Much of Green Country under Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, and Sequoyah counties could see snow accumulations of up to three inches. Rain will start to begin at 6:30...
How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
School closings and delayed starts across Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many schools across Green Country have a delayed start on Wednesday or have canceled school altogether after Tuesday's winter weather.
OKLAHOMA SNOW: NewsChannel 8 viewers share their photos, videos
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Snow is falling in Green Country!. NewsChannel 8 viewers from across Oklahoma are sharing their photos and videos of the winter weather. To get the chance to see your photos on TV, share them with us here. CHIME IN with your photos >>
OBI: Blood supply dangerously low due to winter weather cancellations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says blood supply is dangerously low after winter weather led to donors canceling appointments and blood drives being delayed. OBI is asking donors to reschedule their appointments as the weather continues to clear due to critically low levels of blood...
SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
State of Oklahoma now accepting Rural Energy for American Program grant applications
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, announced that Oklahoma is now accepting Rural Energy for American Program Grant applications. A REAP grant is designed to aid small businesses or farms in rural Oklahoma with energy efficient improvements and renewable energy...
Oregon attorney general announces launch of state Reproductive Rights Hotline
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Free legal advice in Oregon for reproductive rights is now available through a simple phone call. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum launched the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline. Personally, after the Dobbs decision came out, I wanted...
Oklahoma advocates speak out on teacher pay ahead of education budget proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Advocates for teachers are reacting to State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget presentation on the House Floor. Many are concerned about some of his priorities. Teacher pay continues to be a divisive issue on both sides of the aisle. In his presentation to lawmakers, Walters...
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
Oklahoma Attorney General explains why his office is taking over Swadley's investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's new Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, is taking over the investigation into Swadley's. The owner of the restaurant is accused of cheating taxpayers out of millions of dollars. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had been handling the investigation into the possible fraud with the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
