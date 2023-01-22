ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

wsvaonline.com

Grottoes area poultry house damaged by fire

Rockingham County fire officials are investigating what caused a fire this afternoon that damaged a poultry house. Chief Jeremy Holloway reports the call came in shortly after 12:30 and crews were dispatched to the 99-hundred block of Six Oaks Lane in the Grottoes area. Holloway said firefighters were able to...
GROTTOES, VA
WHSV

Barricade situation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road. He said there is one person inside of a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County

A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating fatal Sunday morning crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. Units from ACPD and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New life is on the way for part of the former JC Penney building inside Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall. Tuesday night, the Albemarle Planning Commission heard a proposal to utilize the vacant space. “Albemarle County’s known for 15 or 20 years that there were...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

wsvaonline.com

Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police investigating shootings that injured two people

Charlottesville Police are investigating shooting incidents reported on Monday and in the early-morning hours on Tuesday that each injured one person. CPD responded at 10 p.m. Monday to a shots fired report in the area of Sixth Street and Garrett Street. This incident resulted in the injury of one male juvenile; the victim has since been treated and released from UVA Medical Center.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Attempted robbery reported on Jefferson Park Avenue

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Park Avenue, per a community alert sent Sunday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Per the alert, a 20 year-old male suspect brought...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices going up in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

