Read full article on original website
Related
Tech layoffs 2023: Alphabet slays 12,000 jobs, invests in AI
Rumors are circulating that Google’s parent company is launching a new AI product.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now pick and toss items, just like humans
Boston Dynamics has done it once again. After demonstrating the extreme capabilities of its bipedal robot, Atlas, flawlessly executing parkour tricks, the company has now released a video where you will fall in love with the robot for doing what one hates the most—climbing down from a high platform or ladder to get the tool you need.
Is Elon Musk killing Twitter? How bankruptcy might not be the end
A debate between an investor and a journalist looks into what is happening at the social media company
Crypto lender Genesis reportedly preparing for bankruptcy
This comes as a result of the decline in the cryptocurrency market and the failure of exchanges.
Why Don't We Still Have PASIV Device From Inception?
Do you think 12 years is a short time to create a new technological product? Especially when it comes to dreams that we have worked hard to make sense of since the earliest times…. So why don't we still have a PASIV Device?. Have you ever had moments when you...
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
Potential jurors describe Elon Musk as 'talented but crazy'
Crazy, genius, arrogant, narcissistic, and talented were among the words potential jurors used to describe Elon Musk as a federal courthouse began the process of selecting a jury for a class-action lawsuit against him, Ars Technica reported. The descriptions were written in response to a questionnaire distributed among the jurors to determine if they were biased against him.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 1