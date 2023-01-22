ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots

Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically...
Interesting Engineering

US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere

The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
Apartment Therapy

Step Aside, Mushroom Lamp: IKEA’s New Donut Lamp Is the Next “It” Lighting Trend

Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
TechCrunch

Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners

Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
Interesting Engineering

Watch a sea cucumber-inspired shapeshifting robot escape jail

An international team of scientists created sea cucumber-inspired miniature robots that can quickly shift between liquid and solid states. During a mobility test, the researchers put the robot through an obstacle course, which saw it liquefy and move through jail bars. The move recalls the robot T-1000 from Terminator 2, which was able to liquefy and change shape at will.
Interesting Engineering

How solar-powered freezers could feed developing countries

Food loss and waste are major problems around the world. When food is tossed aside or allowed to spoil, it makes economies less productive and leaves people hungry. It also harms Earth’s climate by generating methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Food loss and waste accounts for 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter in the world, ahead of India and behind only China and the U.S.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

