Related
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots
Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically...
Scientists develop new material that can jump 200 times its thickness
Engineers at CU Boulder have designed a new material that could pose strong competition to grasshoppers. This new, rubber-like film can jump high into the air like a grasshopper, entirely by itself, without any stimulation or outside intervention. According to scientists, such materials could manifest into soft robots. The researchers...
Lab-grown meat could soon become a reality in restaurants
Showing bold confidence, renowned chefs like Francis Mallmann and José Andrés have eagerly stepped up to feature lab-grown meat – a cutting-edge cuisine in some of the world's most exclusive restaurants!. Obstacles before reaching its final destination. Lab-grown meat is a small sample of cells taken from...
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere
The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
Step Aside, Mushroom Lamp: IKEA’s New Donut Lamp Is the Next “It” Lighting Trend
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
Scientists discover anti-aging gene that rewinds heart age by 10 years
A single administration of the mutant anti-aging gene stopped the decay of heart function in middle-aged mice.
TechCrunch
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners
Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now pick and toss items, just like humans
Boston Dynamics has done it once again. After demonstrating the extreme capabilities of its bipedal robot, Atlas, flawlessly executing parkour tricks, the company has now released a video where you will fall in love with the robot for doing what one hates the most—climbing down from a high platform or ladder to get the tool you need.
A city in Japan is trying to generate electricity from snow
After solar power, it's time we tried snow power.
This 3D-printed hydraulic turbine provides energy without blades
Without employing any blades, the transportable hydraulic turbine SETUR from Vortex Hydrokinetics serves as a power source. The water source could be rivers, tidal streams, ocean currents, or even canals. As reported by Designboom, the turbine, shaped like an atomic bomb, generates energy by forcing the stream to form a...
Iceberg the size of Greater London breaks away from Antarctica ice shelf
This one isn't due to climate change.
Watch world's largest hydrogen-powered aircraft taking flight, making history
ZeroAvia will file for certification in 2023 and expects to obtain certified commercial routes by 2025.
Watch a sea cucumber-inspired shapeshifting robot escape jail
An international team of scientists created sea cucumber-inspired miniature robots that can quickly shift between liquid and solid states. During a mobility test, the researchers put the robot through an obstacle course, which saw it liquefy and move through jail bars. The move recalls the robot T-1000 from Terminator 2, which was able to liquefy and change shape at will.
A new study confirms that some bacteria love to eat plastic
A study at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research has confirmed that another species of bacteria is able to digest plastic.
How solar-powered freezers could feed developing countries
Food loss and waste are major problems around the world. When food is tossed aside or allowed to spoil, it makes economies less productive and leaves people hungry. It also harms Earth’s climate by generating methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Food loss and waste accounts for 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter in the world, ahead of India and behind only China and the U.S.
A huge diversity of organic compounds found in the Tissint meteorite
It is the most comprehensive catalog of organic compounds found in a Martian sample.
Newly developed beetle-inspired robot uses elastic energy
It is powerful enough to maneuver over obstacles.
Earth's inner core rotation may have paused and possibly reversed
Changes in the rotation might occur on a decadal scale and could aid our understanding of how processes deep in the Earth affect its surface.
