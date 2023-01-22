Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win. Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone." Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of ...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play
The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
Giants' Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and his staff have a lot of work to bring the roster up to speed. Here are a few steps they might take to accomplish that.
atozsports.com
One Cowboys star might have just made offseason significantly easier
The Dallas Cowboys are staring at very difficult decisions at running back entering the offseason. Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the #1 running back on the team unless we’re going by jersey sales. Even that might be changing as Tony Pollard has won over Cowboys Nation by being a more explosive and efficient running back than the former No. 4 overall draft pick.
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....
Stephen A. Smith Makes His Thoughts On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
The New York Giants have a big decision to make when it comes to running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. Barkley is set to be a free agent in March and he showed this season that he still has it. He finished with 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 57 passes for ...
saturdaytradition.com
Stefon Diggs responds to reports he left Bills locker room early following playoff loss
Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills can’t seem to catch a break in the playoffs. For the 3rd straight season, Buffalo has been knocked out of the playoffs and kept out of the Super Bowl. Diggs, in response to Buffalo’s 27-10 loss in the divisional round Sunday, reportedly left the Bills locker room before head coaches arrived to address the team.
NFL: Eagles player says his car was stolen in Philadelphia after victory over Giants
Less than 48 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles laid a beating on the rival New York Giants in Saturday’s divisional round playoff contest, one Eagles player is reportedly without his wheels. Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson took to social media on Monday to announce that his Kia had been stolen in the “city of brotherly love”.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Look: Jimmy Johnson Reacts To The Tony Romo, Dak Prescott Comparison
Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. on Monday tweeted a comparison of Dak Prescott and Tony Romo's career accolades. The tweet polarized social media, as the stats Hill cited were narrow in scope. Nevertheless, it ignited a debate among fans regarding Prescott's upside, and whether his legacy ...
Penn State officially announces Marques Hagans as its new wide receivers coach
Penn State has found its next receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. James Franklin announced on Monday that the Lions have hired former Virginia assistant Marques Hagans to replace Taylor Stubblefield. “We are excited to add Marques to our family,” Franklin said in a released statement. “He is a veteran...
saturdaytradition.com
NFL Mock Draft: Bucky Brooks shares first-round projections for 8 B1G stars in 2023 Draft
NFL Mock Draft coverage for the 2023 NFL Draft continues to roll out heading toward the end of January. Bucky Brooks, an analyst with NFL.com, joined the number of mock drafts rolling out recently with his first look at this year’s field. While some analysts are projecting the Chicago Bears to trade out of the top pick, Brooks has the organization staying put and going with a defensive player in Alabama Edge prospect Will Anderson.
chatsports.com
Eagles News: Philadelphia looking to keep rookie quarterbacks winless in conference championship games
Eight weeks after he ascended to the top of the depth chart at the position, Purdy now has a chance to do something that’s never been done. No rookie quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl. Purdy will become only the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game. Bucs rookie Shaun King lost to the Rams 11-6 in the NFC Championship Game in 1999; Steelers rookie Ben Roethlisberger lost to the Patriots 41-27 in the AFC Championship Game in 2004; Ravens rookie Joe Flacco lost to the Steelers 23-14 in the AFC Championship Game in 2008; and Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez lost to the Colts 30-17 in the AFC Championship Game in 2009.
saturdaytradition.com
Saquon Barkley, former Penn State RB, named finalist for impressive NFL honor
Saquon Barkley was named a finalist for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award Wednesday, joining 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Seattle quarterback Geno Smith. This is a very appropriate distinction for what has been one of his best seasons in the NFL. Barkley’s talent has never been in question, but he has struggled to remain healthy for New York since being drafted in 2018 with the 2nd overall pick.
NBC Sports
Simms continues to be wrong about Hurts
The disrespect is real, and it’s way past ridiculous. Former NFL quarterback, current analyst Chris Simms has undercut Jalen Hurts since he assumed QB1 duties with the Eagles last season. All Hurts has done this season is earn serious MVP consideration lead his team to 14 wins in the 15 games he played, and throttle the Giants to earn his first caereer playoff win on the way to the NFC Championship game.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum had the best season by a running back Pro Football Focus has ever graded
Blake Corum just had the best individual season from a running back in the Pro Football Focus era. The Michigan star earned a 96.2 offensive grade from PFF for his 2022 campaign. That’s the best grade PFF has ever given a running back. (The company started grading college players in 2014.)
saturdaytradition.com
Garrett Wilson lands NFL honor for rookie season with New York Jets
Garrett Wilson’s rookie season with the New York Jets has landed the former Ohio State star an NFL honor. On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced their picks for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year Awards. The Jets captured both top honors with Sauce Gardner landing the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year while Wilson was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Comments / 0