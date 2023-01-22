ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
atozsports.com

Why the Tennessee Vols might have Nick Saban nervous this weekend

The Tennessee Vols might have Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban a little nervous this weekend. On Tuesday, we noted that Alabama 2024 five-star wide receiver commit Perry Thompson is reportedly set to visit Tennessee this weekend for the program’s junior day. I wrote that it was unlikely...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Roll Tide Rumor Mill; All Quiet on The Crimson Front

It's been 10 days since Chris Low of ESPN broke the news that the Alabama Crimson Tide would be losing its defensive coordinator, Pete Golding to SEC West rival Ole Miss. It's been five days since the New England Patriots interviewed current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the same position in their organization.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Highlights: No. 4 LSU rolls over Alabama

LSU improved to 20-0 after a thorough, 89-51, victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers took control late in the first quarter and never looked back, fueled by another big night from Angel Reese. With 14 points and 14 rebounds, Reese logged her school record 20th consecutive double-double. This group...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Arkansas displays defensive dominance in win over LSU

At this point, it is clear Arkansas had the rematch with LSU circled on the calendar since falling to the Tigers on the road last month in a game it would love to have back. There are no do-overs in college basketball, but the Hogs did use a dominant defensive performance to exact revenge on LSU in Fayetteville (Ark.) Tuesday night, 60-40.
