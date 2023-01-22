ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

Berkeley Hills residents indefinitely relocated after mudslide

An excavator rotated back and forth in the Park Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning, picking mounds of mud off a home that was hit by a debris flow in the Berkeley Hills last week. It was among several residences impacted by the rain-related event near The Spiral at the Berkeley-Kensington border,...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Rapidly expanding hot chicken chain opens Oakland location

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 suspected in at least 27 East Bay convenience store robberies

SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro announced Tuesday the arrests of five people in connection with more than two dozen convenience store robberies in the East Bay dating back to last year.According to officers, the robberies started in May of 2022, with cigarettes and cash being the targets. The robberies took place in several communities, including San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, the City of Alameda and in Alameda County.During their investigation, detectives with San Leandro Police determined that 27 robberies took place, with an estimated loss of more than $30,000. Detectives also identified five suspects involved.On the morning of...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4

Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
OAKLEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks

The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train. Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter. She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” ...
LAFAYETTE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA

Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

Man attempted to kidnap Cal student near campus, police say

A man tried to kidnap a UC Berkeley student in her 20s in the heart of the Northside commercial district on Tuesday, authorities say. The man approached the woman from behind around 5 p.m. and attempted to pull her toward him, Berkeley police say. She’d just left the Cal campus and crossed Hearst Avenue at Euclid.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

