SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro announced Tuesday the arrests of five people in connection with more than two dozen convenience store robberies in the East Bay dating back to last year.According to officers, the robberies started in May of 2022, with cigarettes and cash being the targets. The robberies took place in several communities, including San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, the City of Alameda and in Alameda County.During their investigation, detectives with San Leandro Police determined that 27 robberies took place, with an estimated loss of more than $30,000. Detectives also identified five suspects involved.On the morning of...

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO