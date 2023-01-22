Read full article on original website
Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food
I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe
Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
Chicken Pepperoni
Have you ever heard of Chicken Pepperoni? It’s an incredibly flavorful dish made with boneless chicken breasts, bell peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and of course, pepperoni!
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.
Sheet Pan Chicken- Fajitas 🌶️
Don't loose this one friends, it's a game changer. Here it is... my favorite kind of recipe! Easy to make and easy to clean up! Did I also mention it's freakin DELICIOUS! No joke, one pan and maybe one small bowl to mix the spices. It really doesn't get much easier than this. The chicken comes out juicy and tender with the perfect crisp tender veggies. This is one of our favorite weeknight dinners.
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
Ground Beef Vegetable Soup Recipe
Ground Beef Vegetable Soup is easy hamburger soup made with fresh vegetables or frozen mixed vegetables. A hearty soup the whole family loves and perfect for soup season!. This delicious vegetable beef soup is one of our favorite healthy soup recipes. It's super versatile, budget friendly and an easy soup recipe even picky eaters like!
This 1-pot Italian comfort dish is a perfect money saving meal
Nicole Keshishian Modic shared a simple recipe for pasta e ceci, a traditional Italian pasta and chickpea stew, that costs under $12.
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
You're Probably Baking and Roasting in the Wrong Part of Your Oven—Here's Why
Moving into your first place with your partner is very exciting. You are both learning so much from each other and creating new experiences. For me: Witnessing my partner's lack of kitchen knowledge is adorable at best, especially seeing a perplexed face at a broiler drawer (no, not a storage drawer) beneath the oven.
Italian Cuisine: Chicken Piccata, A Classic Dish The Entire Family Will Enjoy
This super simple pan-fried chicken piccata recipe is a classic Italian-American dish with a buttery, fresh lemon caper sauce that will add some zest and a lot of flavor to your chicken. Best part is, this recipe can be made in only 30 minutes.
Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole
This Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is always a hit. It's a family favorite comfort meal, and a simple one dish recipe that can't be beat!. Are you in the mood for something hearty and delicious? Look no further because this Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is just what you need! Filled with beef, cheese, rice and other tasty toppings, it's a one-dish meal that is easy to make and everyone loves! This casserole has all the yumminess of a restaurant-quality dish with minimal effort from your kitchen!
Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons
Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.
Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles
Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and cook, stirring, until chicken is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high...
Ina Garten's Italian Wedding Soup Is One of Her Favorite Cold-Weather Recipes
Sometimes, when the January chill is really setting in, there's only one way to stay warm and cozy: a big bowl of soup. Everyone has a different go-to bowl—whether it's a slow-cooker veggie chili or a 15-minute cup of noodles, there aren't many soups we'd turn down. If you're...
White Chicken Enchiladas
Looking for a delicious and easy dinner, these white chicken enchiladas with green chilis may be just what your looking for. I make these simply filled with chicken and cheese, but you could easily go vegetarian with rice and/or black beans, spinach or some pico de gallo. It’s really easy to customize it to your liking. The sauce is creamy and delicious, the tortillas burst with cheesy, chicken goodness and they disappear as fast as I can get them outta the oven! We make this recipe frequently, it’s always being requested by the kids. It’s also great if you want to double it for a pot luck dinner or a dish to pass, it’s always a crowd pleaser.
Canned Tuna Pasta Recipe
This Canned Tuna Pasta recipe is a great dinner option when you’re stuck at home and crave Italian comfort food. It’s an easy recipe that combines a bunch of common, affordable pantry items to quickly create a super tasty dinner.
