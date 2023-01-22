ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

fox5atlanta.com

Housing scam suspect nabbed in Oconee County reverse sting operation

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Colbert woman was arrested on theft charges during an undercover reverse sting operation Tuesday night. Watkinsville Police set up the sting on Bond Drive for 38-year-old Lakeena Wilson. Police said she attempted to a scam a citizen by offering to rent out a vacation home...
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
gsabusiness.com

Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County

A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
WYFF4.com

'Vets Helping Vets' hopes to build new facility for veterans in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — 'Vets Helping Vets-Anderson' is hoping to build a new facility for veterans in Anderson County. "We help veterans any way we can in Anderson County," said Ronnie Roper, a veteran and member of the organization. "We build handicap ramps, handrails, we maintain about 30 lawns during the summertime, we clean them up at the end of the summer before winter comes as far as leaves so the lawn is looking nice during wintertime."
WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
WSB Radio

GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
