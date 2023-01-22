Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
fox5atlanta.com
Housing scam suspect nabbed in Oconee County reverse sting operation
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Colbert woman was arrested on theft charges during an undercover reverse sting operation Tuesday night. Watkinsville Police set up the sting on Bond Drive for 38-year-old Lakeena Wilson. Police said she attempted to a scam a citizen by offering to rent out a vacation home...
Monroe Local News
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
gsabusiness.com
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
1 dead, 1 wanted following shooting in Laurens Co.
A man is dead and another man is wanted following a shooting Tuesday night in Gray Court.
WYFF4.com
'Vets Helping Vets' hopes to build new facility for veterans in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — 'Vets Helping Vets-Anderson' is hoping to build a new facility for veterans in Anderson County. "We help veterans any way we can in Anderson County," said Ronnie Roper, a veteran and member of the organization. "We build handicap ramps, handrails, we maintain about 30 lawns during the summertime, we clean them up at the end of the summer before winter comes as far as leaves so the lawn is looking nice during wintertime."
WYFF4.com
Husband posts encouraging update on Georgia woman shot in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The husband of the woman shot in what deputies are calling a road rage shooting along Interstate 85 has posted an update on her recovery on social media. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 about...
Man hospitalized in South Carolina dog attack; woman also bitten
Six dogs attacked two people in Oconee County Monday morning, sending one to the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Deputies say ‘no credible threat’ after students received ‘threatening’ message
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat after a threatening message was air dropped to multiple students on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a message mentioning a threat was air dropped at about 10 a.m. to multiple students at...
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SC Highway Patrol encourages passengers to become more safety conscious
With a thousand plus car-related deaths in South Carolina in 2022, Highway Patrol is encouraging not only drivers but passengers to become more safety conscious.
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
