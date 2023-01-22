Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise
CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
Shots fired at Chicago police officers on Northwest Side early Wednesday
Shots were fired at Chicago police early Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. Officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said. No one was in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
3 hurt in crash after driver runs red light on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were injured, one seriously, in a crash early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A male driving a red SUV ran through a stop light around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue and struck a white Ford sedan that was traveling westbound on Ohio Street, according to police.
Chicago Fire Department: Extra-alarm fire tears through multiple floors of Kenwood high-rise; 1 dead
One person has died after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise Wednesday morning.
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
Man dead, another critical after shooting during South Side robbery
CHICAGO — A man died and another is in critical condition following a shooting during an apparent robbery Monday night on the South Side. Just after 6:50 p.m., police responded to the 8400 block of South Holland on the report of a shooting. Police believe two men, 23 and...
WGNtv.com
Teen girl honored after dog stabbed during Northwest Side attack
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
Police safely locate teen missing from Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are safely located a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park. Anyone looking for additional information should contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.
Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
SWAT team shoots armed man dead in Gary
A SWAT team shot an armed man to death in Gary Tuesday afternoon following what started as a domestic incident. Officers tried to talk to the man with the help of a hostage negotiator but to no avail.
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
cwbchicago.com
On parole for gun charge after Loop police shooting, man is now accused of firing off rounds in a suburban subdivision
Chicago — One year ago, Jesse Sanchez was sitting in the backseat of a stolen car when a guy in the front passenger seat allegedly opened fire on an approaching Chicago police officer in the Loop. You may remember the video. Sanchez didn’t shoot at the cop, but the...
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway
a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway resulted in the deaths of two people and the hospitalization of five others. The crash occurred during the morning rush hour, causing significant delays for commuters. According to the Illinois State Police, the incident involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck and several passenger cars. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
River North hit-and-run victim was 7 months pregnant, baby now fighting for life
Silvia Gil was 7 months pregnant when she and 5 others were seriously injured in a hit-and-run in River North.
CBS News
2 killed in head-on crash on westbound Eisenhower Expressway near Biesterfield Road
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-290 near Biesterfield Road. Illinois State Police said a 2013 Black Honda Civic, driven by a 22-year-old man from Elgin, was...
Police warning drivers after at least 15 vehicles broken into in The Loop, South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning drivers in The Loop and South Loop to lock up cars parked in garages. Police said in the last month, at least 15 vehicles were stolen or broken into while parked in garages along Wells Street. In most cases, he thieves broke windows to get into the vehicles.Police recommend taking anything valuable out of your car before walking away.
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Police Pursuit Ends In Hammond Early Sunday Morning
On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 1:15 AM, a Hobart Police Officer was traveling southbound on Route 51 from Hickey Street when he noticed a passenger vehicle pass him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, according to Captain James Gonzales. The officer made a U-turn and caught...
2 people dead, 5 others hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan
Two people were killed, and five others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday. Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the inbound lanes of the Ryan near 51st Street shortly before 2 a.m.
959theriver.com
Chicago Car Jackers Steal Car in the Most POLITE Way Possible
No one wants to be car jacked. Let’s just make that clear. However, if you ARE going to be the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, these are probably the guys you want on the other side of the pistol. CWB Chicago, a website dedicated to tracking crime...
Miracle Brownlee: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Miracle Brownlee was last seen Wednesday in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police say Brownlee is a runaway who may need medical attention. She frequents the area of...
