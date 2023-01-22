ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise

CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Teen girl honored after dog stabbed during Northwest Side attack

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged

CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
CHICAGO, IL
crete

2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway

a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway resulted in the deaths of two people and the hospitalization of five others. The crash occurred during the morning rush hour, causing significant delays for commuters. According to the Illinois State Police, the incident involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck and several passenger cars. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warning drivers after at least 15 vehicles broken into in The Loop, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning drivers in The Loop and South Loop to lock up cars parked in garages. Police said in the last month, at least 15 vehicles were stolen or broken into while parked in garages along Wells Street. In most cases, he thieves broke windows to get into the vehicles.Police recommend taking anything valuable out of your car before walking away. 
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Hobart Police Pursuit Ends In Hammond Early Sunday Morning

On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 1:15 AM, a Hobart Police Officer was traveling southbound on Route 51 from Hickey Street when he noticed a passenger vehicle pass him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, according to Captain James Gonzales. The officer made a U-turn and caught...
HOBART, IN
959theriver.com

Chicago Car Jackers Steal Car in the Most POLITE Way Possible

No one wants to be car jacked. Let’s just make that clear. However, if you ARE going to be the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, these are probably the guys you want on the other side of the pistol. CWB Chicago, a website dedicated to tracking crime...
CHICAGO, IL

