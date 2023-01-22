CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says the driver of a 2006 Acura TL, Joseph Rogers, 79, failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250. Just before 7:30 a.m. on January 14th, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive. Officers say they do not think speeding or impairment led to the crash.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO