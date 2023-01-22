Read full article on original website
Aaron Sims
3d ago
Whoever poured the concrete did a poor job. A retaining wall should not cause a structure to collapse. Doing a Lowe's store build one time had a forklift go through. If you don't know how to do a job don't do it.
Thomas Tomlinson
3d ago
title says SUV topples parking deck SUV didn't do that someone not knowing how to do their job did that whether it be pulling the concrete or inspector passed it off and ignore all the red flags
firefighternation.com
Fire Destroys Smith Trucking Co. Building in Greensboro (NC)
News & Record, Greensboro, N.C. Jan. 24—GREENSBORO — A commercial building used by Smith Trucking Co. was destroyed in a three-alarm blaze early Tuesday, according to Dwayne Church, deputy chief of the Greensboro Fire Department. No injuries were reported. A passerby called 911 at 4:16 a.m. to report...
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
Accomplices charged in back-to-back break-ins at Lincolnton home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after back-to-back break-ins at a home in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies initially responded to calls regarding a break-in on Tuesday to a home on McRee Road in Lincolnton. When deputies arrived, Bennettsville resident Jamie Lee Usher, 41, was […]
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Crash On Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says the driver of a 2006 Acura TL, Joseph Rogers, 79, failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250. Just before 7:30 a.m. on January 14th, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive. Officers say they do not think speeding or impairment led to the crash.
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on North Dunleith Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 3:58 P.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting at the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue. Investigators say a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man was outside when an unknown burgundy vehicle […]
CMPD: Man dies several days after crash in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The driver in a car who ran a red light and caused a crash last weekend in west Charlotte died from his injuries a few days after the crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday. CMPD says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on...
wfmynews2.com
Woman dies in crash due to wet conditions in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car twice and running off the road into trees Sunday night in Randleman, according to police. Randleman police and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash. Stacie Nicole Luther was driving west on West Academy Street...
High Point man killed in DWI crash on Lexington Ave., police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after getting hit by an impaired driver in High Point Sunday, police say. It happened on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. Police received a call around 5:00 p.m. about a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a driver dead...
Driver was going 95 mph, had BAC of .23 in N.C. 109 crash that killed mom, kids: NCSHP report
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people say is a dangerous stretch of road. On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an […]
businesstodaync.com
Hotel, apartments scrapped from Birkdale Village plans
Jan. 24. By TL Bernthal. The boutique hotel and the multi-family/mixed use building are gone from newly revised plans submitted by the owners of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC submitted the revised rezoning plans to the town on Friday. “I have not reviewed the plan in it...
Community rallies around family of beloved Charlotte restaurant owner killed in crash
CHARLOTTE — A community is rallying around the family of a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner who was killed in a crash earlier this month in southeast Charlotte. Tecle Gebremussie was a welcoming and kind person, said his patrons and longtime supporters of the Red Sea Restaurant and Bar. Many...
qcnews.com
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
WXII 12
Two men in serious and critical condition after shooting on Winston Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people are in serious and critical condition after a shooting at US 29-70 in Lexington. Police received a call about a shooting on Winston Road at 12:52 p.m. While officers were investigating the scene once they arrived, Lexington Medical Center called to report that two...
Accident report reveals new info on High Point police car, YMCA bus head-on crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 has learned of new developments in the crash that involved a police vehicle and a YMCA bus on Thursday afternoon. The crash involved a High Point Police Department unit and a Carl Chavis YMCA bus that was “carrying multiple kids,” according to HPPD. Carlvena Foster, Vice President of the […]
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Identifies Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the driver killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in South Charlotte. Police say Anthony Maerten, 35, was traveling on Sharon Road round 8:30pm when an SUV coming from the opposite direction tried to turn left in front of him onto Sharon View Drive.
Weather, speed factors in fatal crash after Randleman woman runs off road, police say
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Weather and speed were partially to blame for a fatal crash over the weekend, according to Randleman Police. Police say that on Sunday night, Stacie Luther, of Randleman, was on W. Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy, who said that Luther’s car “broke traction” and she crossed […]
