NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Yardbarker
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
Yardbarker
Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha
On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
Why Celtics’ Robert Williams shouted out Danny Ainge: ‘The best ability is availability’
MIAMI — When Robert Williams III tweaked his knee against the Raptors last Saturday, there was some initial worry as he was listed with left knee hyperextension. That’s the same knee he had offseason surgery on that also kept him out for the majority of the season. But...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
Yardbarker
Wizards veteran drawing interest as buyout candidate
A seasoned veteran role player could soon be up for grabs on the NBA buyout market. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports is reporting this week that rival executives are monitoring Washington Wizards swingman Will Barton as a possible buyout candidate following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his contract.
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the entire National Basketball League with a 35-12 record and are currently on a nine-game win streak. They are four and a half games above the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Yardbarker
What could the Avalanche do at the trade deadline?
On Wednesday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live," Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna were joined by The Athletics’ Peter Baugh who covers the Colorado Avalanche. Peter gives some insight on what trade targets the Avs’ and general manager Joe Sakic might have ahead of the trade deadline. Mike...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment, according to Beyond the Monster's Chris Henrique. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the report. Tomase: Can Bryan Mata make a legitimate impact for Red Sox in 2023?
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins
Devils Want To Be Buyers At The Deadline And Should Target Timo Meier. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Claude Lemieux, the agent for Timo Meier, said they have not been in touch about an extension to this point. “I’m sorry but I don’t have any indications one...
Yardbarker
3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The latest on Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. David Pagnotta: Market Rumblings with Pagnotta and Irfaan Gaffar on what is going on between the Detroit Red Wings and pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. ** NHLRumors.com transcription.
Celtics trade rumors: Boston in the market for big man ahead of deadline (report)
The Celtics aren’t about to make a massive roster-changing move ahead of the Feb. 9 trade market as they’re still one of the best teams in the NBA. But Boston president Brad Stevens can put together a move that upgrades the roster’s depth ahead of what the Celtics hope will be a long playoff run.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Certainly Will Love What Top Prospect Had To Say About Future In Boston
The Boston Red Sox will look a little different in 2023. Boston has seen plenty of turnover since winning the 2018 World Series and there likely will be more shortly. Homegrown players like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Christian Vázquez are no longer with the team, but the next wave is coming soon.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Blue Line Offense; Horvat Extension Cost; Tocchet
The Boston Bruins keep rolling from the backend, and what would it take to extend Bo Horvat if the Bruins acquire him on the NHL trade market?. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Hampus Lindholm and...
Yardbarker
Wild’s Matt Dumba among trade deadline’s top boom/bust assets
Looking toward the trade deadline, let's focus on Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who moved up to No. 9 on last week’s latest Trade Targets board. He’s been in the news after coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch for two consecutive games last week before returning him to the lineup on Tuesday night in Tampa.
