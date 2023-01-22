Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
WTKR
Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years with "The Young & The Restless" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress Tracey E. Bregman, who portrays department store heiress Lauren Fenmore on "The Young & The Restless," chats with April Woodard about her illustrious television career and her legacy as a soap opera icon, as 2023 marks 40 years since she first joined "Y&R." Tracey...
