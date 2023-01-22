Read full article on original website
Related
Thinking of cleansing your body with a detox diet? A dietitian unpacks the science behind these fads
Detox diets are often touted as a way to cleanse the body after the excess food and drinks that come with the holidays. These diets promise quick results and can particularly entice people around the new year, when there tends to be a renewed focus on health and lifestyle habits.
AZFamily
Supplements are popular, but are they necessary? Health experts respond
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health. Are you one of them? Do they work, or are they a waste of money and possibly dangerous?. A new survey from Consumer Reports shines the light on some of the...
Vitamin D supplements don't work if you're too fat, study warns
Supplementing the sunshine vitamin is vital for strong bones, and may lower the risk of cancer. US-based scientists investigated if the nutrient was less effective in obese people.
HealthCentral.com
Is It Safe to Take 50,000 IU of Vitamin D?
This megadose of D is safe—under a doctor’s supervision. Here’s why you might need it. You’re at the doctor’s office when she hands you a prescription for a 50,000 international unit (IU) vitamin D pill. But then you find out that most over-the-counter vitamin D supplements serve up a fraction of that amount, and that the recommended daily amount for adults under age 70 is 600 IUs. So is this mega-dose of vitamin D a good idea?
caandesign.com
Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?
If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol
I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.
What is potassium good for?
It's an essential mineral that we can only get from our diet — but what is potassium good for?
5 Processed Foods Dietitians Want You To Cut From Your Diet In 2023 Because They Cause Visceral Fat
It’s no secret that processed foods are some of the unhealthiest options for your body. Building your diet around these foods can potentially lead to weight gain and other issues like that tricky visceral fat. Visceral fat, the fat that wraps around your abdominal organs deep inside your body, is the result of a poor diet with a high intake of fatty foods, carbohydrates, and a lack of exercise. It’s one of the hardest kinds of fat to lose. High levels of visceral fat are linked to the consumption of ultra-processed foods. Eating foods that are highly processed with long lists of additives can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases. To learn more about processed foods you should cut from your diet, we spoke with Trista Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Catherine Gervacio, a registered dietitian and nutrition writer for Living.Fit, and Sara Chatfield, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal. They said that processed foods like bacon, ice cream, french fries, refined grains, and sodas cause visceral fat because they are high in carbohydrates.
CNET
Adding Vitamin E to Your Diet: Benefits and Cautions
Vitamin E is one of many vitamins important to human development and function. It includes eight compounds, but only one of those is used in the human body -- alpha-tocopherol. The benefits and drawbacks of vitamin E have been disputed over many years. So, what are the benefits of vitamin...
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
msn.com
Reasons to eat romaine lettuce: Nutritionists share their advice
Romaine lettuce may help to maintain heart and cardiovascular health. The vegetable contains an adequate level of potassium, fiber, and folate which help to ensure this function. Romaine lettuce contains vitamin A which is helps to maintain eye health. → Romaine lettuce: How much should you eat? Experts weigh in.
Medical News Today
The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase
Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
Healthline
Is 250 Considered High Cholesterol?
So you’ve had your cholesterol levels tested, and yours is measuring at 250 mg/dL. Is that considered high cholesterol?. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in your blood that helps to make cells, some hormones, and vitamin D. The two main types of. are low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or the...
MedicalXpress
What is the heart-healthy DASH diet?
A common eating plan with a catchy acronym—the DASH diet—is designed to help you lower your blood pressure, but exactly what can you eat while on it?. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet has been around for almost 25 years and it's still one of the top diets recommended for overall good health and heart disease prevention.
CNET
Hit the Hay With GABA, a Dietary Supplement That Can Make You Feel Sleepy
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. There's a reason why experts recommend 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Quality rest helps us promote a healthier body and mind as it can affect mood, knowledge retention, your immune system, muscle tissue repair and more. However, the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. When you've tried every sleep remedy in the book, from nighttime yoga to melatonin, and you can't seem to knock out at night, this supplement might do the trick.
How to have a healthy gut microbiome
NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
3 Carbs That Health Experts Warn Can Cause An Inflamed Stomach
Eating a balanced diet is key to reducing inflammation in the stomach. You always want to opt for foods that help combat inflammation and provide other health benefits. While there are foods you should eat to reduce inflammation, there are also foods, specifically carbs, that you should avoid because they can cause stomach inflammation.
MedicalXpress
New recommendations say patients don't need to be 'checked for everything'
As well-intentioned as routine blood tests or annual physicals might be, these practices can sometimes do more harm than good. To combat commonly ordered—but not always necessary—procedures and tests, the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM) on Tuesday released its revised list of recommendations on five primary care procedures and tests that patients and physicians should question. Northwestern University's Dr. Jeffrey A. Linder and David Liss, who have previously published research on the benefits of primary care checkups, helped revise the list.
Allrecipes.com
Is There Actually a Point to Peeling Carrots?
You've not lived until you've stood over a trashcan or large bowl, peeling dozens of carrots for a souffle, picnic slaw or cake. It's one of the first things people learn about cooking carrots — the exterior layer has to come off. (It was also, I discovered, a good way for my grandmother to occupy an eager kitchen helper who had very few skills to offer.)
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Rutabaga and What Should You Do With It?
Learn all about the rutabaga and how to use it. The rutabaga is an often overlooked, but sweet and nutrient-packed, root vegetable. Originating sometime in the 17th century, it's a hybrid between a turnip and a wild cabbage. In fact, a rutabaga kind of looks like a giant, ugly turnip. Many people confuse the two vegetables, but there are some key differences.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0