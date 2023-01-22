Read full article on original website
Longmont company launches plasmid DNA manufacturing
Longmont genomics company KromaTiD is expanding to include a manufacturing sector for plasmids — DNA molecules that are used in gene therapy for diseases such as cancer. Plasmids are used to transform cells, so they are an essential tool for the therapy, which repairs or replaces a mutated gene in the body in an effort to treat a disease.
Longmont utility billing security drawn into question
Longmont utility user information is not as secure as best practices would suggest it should be. The city of Longmont allows residents to visit its homepage, click on the “Pay My Utility Bill” button and log into their Longmont utility account. Users who forget their passwords need only...
Longmont-based financial firm named among top private companies in Colorado
Parents Sean and Jocelyn Gilligan started a financial services consulting firm in the garage of their Longmont home, and seven years later, that business has been named among the Top 200 Private Companies by ColoradoBiz magazine. The list ranks the top businesses in the state by revenue. The couple always...
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March
Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
Zoning opens door to flex building behind Home Depot
Longmont City Council unanimously approved rezoning and concept plan amendment for the parcel behind the Home Depot and Target in Longmont. Without any discussion, the council approved rezoning the 3.82 acre parcel from Mixed Use Regional Center, or MU-R, to Mixed Use Employment, or MU-E. Macy Development Company owns the property that sits on the northeast corner of Dry Creek Drive and Lykins Gulch Road.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
Gift card scams on the rise in Colorado
Gift card scams are on the rise. Criminals are stealing gift card numbers and draining the balances before consumers have a chance to use them.
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
Xcel's flat rate, or time of use? Calculate what's cheaper for you
DENVER — If you're an Xcel Energy customer, chances are you're looking for a way to save on the bill. The easiest way might be to change the way you're billed in the first place. Customers can pay a flat rate for a whole day, or they can pay...
Longmont toy store is closing after entire inventory is purchased with bad check
St Nix Collectibles, Toys and Antiques is closing their brick and mortar store in February due to more than $50,000 worth of inventory being purchased with a bad check. A man in his late 60s entered St. Nix Collectibles Toys and Antiques on Main Street in Longmont, on Dec. 2, asking to purchase “one of everything” for charities. Business owner, Virginia Miskel, agreed to this request and the man said he would pick up the merchandise the next day. He left his business card and debit card at the store.
Daily Record
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Woman claims she was targeted, drugged at Denver International Airport
A woman traveling through Denver International Airport claims her drink was drugged while she spent time at an airport bar. She believes the incident may be linked to a human trafficking attempt.
Aviation International News
All JetCenters of Colorado FBOs Now Avfuel Dealers
JetCenters of Colorado’s FBO in Fort Collins/Loveland is the latest to join the Avfuel branded dealer network. The facility at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) is the last of JetCenters’ trio of facilities to move under the Avfuel umbrella, joining its sisters at Denver Centennial and the city of Colorado Springs Municipal Airport.
9News
King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
1310kfka.com
Northern Colorado Regional Airport expansion plans in jeopardy
A multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Northern Colorado Regional Airport could fall through if Loveland and Fort Collins don’t pay up. Each jurisdiction must pay $1 million to fund the terminal expansion that’s slated to cost $25 million. Federal CARES Act money will fund the rest of the expansion. Loveland has agreed to pay $1 million if Fort Collins does – but Fort Collins hasn’t committed. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins City Council remains concerned about the lack of commercial air service at the airport and the airport’s overall viability. Get more details at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
cpr.org
A Colorado mother and daughter share their abortion stories, 50 years apart
It’s been 50 years since the Supreme Court decided to legalize abortion in the U.S., and it’s been less than a year since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Before the landmark case, people would travel thousands of miles for abortion care, sometimes to other countries. After, many were afforded accessible and legal abortion.
Is the Best Gas Station Pizza Ever Finally Coming to Ft Collins?
Depends on who you ask about their preference for gas station pizza and which chain is their favorite, but if their answer is "Kum & Go," then yes, the best gas station pizza ever is finally coming to Fort Collins. The Iowa-based convenience store and gas station has more than...
kunc.org
After Golden West’s decision to close assisted living facility, residents fear losing a ‘safety net’
Earlier this month, after Golden West announced it was closing its assisted living home and gave residents 60 days to move out, Mike Morrison said he called 40 providers across the Front Range to try to find his mother and sister, who both live there, another place to live. “There...
