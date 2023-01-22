ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niwot, CO

The Longmont Leader

Longmont company launches plasmid DNA manufacturing

Longmont genomics company KromaTiD is expanding to include a manufacturing sector for plasmids — DNA molecules that are used in gene therapy for diseases such as cancer. Plasmids are used to transform cells, so they are an essential tool for the therapy, which repairs or replaces a mutated gene in the body in an effort to treat a disease.
LONGMONT, CO
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March

Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Zoning opens door to flex building behind Home Depot

Longmont City Council unanimously approved rezoning and concept plan amendment for the parcel behind the Home Depot and Target in Longmont. Without any discussion, the council approved rezoning the 3.82 acre parcel from Mixed Use Regional Center, or MU-R, to Mixed Use Employment, or MU-E. Macy Development Company owns the property that sits on the northeast corner of Dry Creek Drive and Lykins Gulch Road.
LONGMONT, CO
94.3 The X

Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?

Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
LOVELAND, CO
Longmont toy store is closing after entire inventory is purchased with bad check

St Nix Collectibles, Toys and Antiques is closing their brick and mortar store in February due to more than $50,000 worth of inventory being purchased with a bad check. A man in his late 60s entered St. Nix Collectibles Toys and Antiques on Main Street in Longmont, on Dec. 2, asking to purchase “one of everything” for charities. Business owner, Virginia Miskel, agreed to this request and the man said he would pick up the merchandise the next day. He left his business card and debit card at the store.
LONGMONT, CO
Aviation International News

All JetCenters of Colorado FBOs Now Avfuel Dealers

JetCenters of Colorado’s FBO in Fort Collins/Loveland is the latest to join the Avfuel branded dealer network. The facility at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) is the last of JetCenters’ trio of facilities to move under the Avfuel umbrella, joining its sisters at Denver Centennial and the city of Colorado Springs Municipal Airport.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
THORNTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Northern Colorado Regional Airport expansion plans in jeopardy

A multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Northern Colorado Regional Airport could fall through if Loveland and Fort Collins don’t pay up. Each jurisdiction must pay $1 million to fund the terminal expansion that’s slated to cost $25 million. Federal CARES Act money will fund the rest of the expansion. Loveland has agreed to pay $1 million if Fort Collins does – but Fort Collins hasn’t committed. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins City Council remains concerned about the lack of commercial air service at the airport and the airport’s overall viability. Get more details at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

A Colorado mother and daughter share their abortion stories, 50 years apart

It’s been 50 years since the Supreme Court decided to legalize abortion in the U.S., and it’s been less than a year since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Before the landmark case, people would travel thousands of miles for abortion care, sometimes to other countries. After, many were afforded accessible and legal abortion.
COLORADO STATE
