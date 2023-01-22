Despite another successful season on the field that ended in a second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss recently after administration had placed him on leave amid an investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department. Thus, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need to fill a key role on their staff — Weiss also coached quarterbacks. Former Michigan star Devin Gardner said during an interview on 247Sports' "College Football Today" podcast that Harbaugh should promote co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to the full-OC role.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO