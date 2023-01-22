Read full article on original website
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Michigan State
Iowa will look to get back in the win column on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes will travel to East Lansing, Michigan to take on the Michigan State Spartans. The Hawkeyes come into this game with a 12-7 record fresh off a loss at Ohio State while the Spartans are 13-7 and loss to Indiana on the road in its last outing.
BREAKING: Michigan lands Ohio DL Ted Hammond
Cincinnati St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond has given a commitment to Michigan. This comes following a Junior Day visit with the Wolverines over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Hammond is a top ten recruit in the state of Ohio per 247Sports and a Top 25 defensive lineman nationally. He chooses the Wolverines over offers from Iowa, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Washington, Kentucky and more.
Live thread: Indiana at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana plays at Minnesota tonight (9 p.m., BTN) in a Big Ten road game. Join Peegs.com's Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, as well as a host of Indiana in the live thread.
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Iowa: TV channel, stream, radio
MICHIGAN STATE (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. IOWA (12-7, 4-4) WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. Eastern. TV: FS1 (Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson) RADIO: Spartan Media Network (94.9 FM/1240 AM in Lansing; 760 AM in Detroit). Click here for a full list of affiliates. ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD: 76-58 MSU. LAST...
WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo previews upcoming visit from Iowa
Michigan State welcomes Iowa to Breslin Center on Thursday for its 10th Big Ten game of the 20-game conference season. It marks the first time the Spartans have had more than a two-day preparation window for a game since the leadup to the Jan. 7 win over Michigan. MSU head...
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson out vs. Minnesota due to COVID
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight when the Hoosiers play at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID, IU announced. Woodson is in his second year as the IU men’s basketball coach. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has tonight’s scout and will handle all media obligations....
Thind's Thoughts: MSU hires Diron Reynolds as DL coach
On Wednesday, Michigan State's football program announced the hiring of new defensive line coach Diron Reynolds. Per sources, Reynolds had been the front-runner for most of the interview process. The former Stanford DL coach spent the previous seven seasons in Palo Alto before accepting this offer to join Mel Tucker's 2023 staff.
Amorion Walker ready to ‘show the world what I can do’ with Michigan football in 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amorion Walker has quickly emerged as one of the more intriguing young players on the Michigan football team. The Ponchatoula, La., product arrived in Ann Arbor last winter as a work in progress, carrying just 170 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame. But he earned immediate playing time anyway, seeing action in six games and splitting time between offense, defense and special teams in 2022.
Late Kick: Could Michigan be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines Michigan's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
Michigan football: Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore should be Wolverines' next OC, Devin Gardner says
Despite another successful season on the field that ended in a second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss recently after administration had placed him on leave amid an investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department. Thus, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need to fill a key role on their staff — Weiss also coached quarterbacks. Former Michigan star Devin Gardner said during an interview on 247Sports' "College Football Today" podcast that Harbaugh should promote co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to the full-OC role.
