Albany Herald
Radium Springs, Sumter County girls advance to conference championship
ALBANY — The Deep South Conference girl’s basketball championship is set now, and the Lady Panthers will play the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers of Radium Springs (12-1) defeated Merry Acres 63-36 Monday to advance and the Lady Panthers of Sumter County (11-2) defeated Lee West 34-25 to advance to the championship game Thursday. The site of the championship game depends on the winners of Tuesday’s boy’s semi-final which is being held in Americus.
Early County head football coach leaving school, accepts new role
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County head football coach Joel Harvin is leaving the school to take the reins at Putnam County High School. Harvin led his alma mater for the last six seasons amassing a 33-32 record. Competing in Region 1-A Divison II, Harvin made history with the Bobcats this past season leading them […]
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
Albany State softball looks to build on 2022 success
ALBANY — In 2022, Albany State Softball had a tremendous season as they finished with a (35-9) overall record as well as the SIAC Eastern Division Champions. According to the Black Sports Network, the Golden Rams finished with the most wins of any HBCU on any level in the country.
The Citizen Online
UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek
It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
Former Florida A&M football stand-out officially introduced at Albany State
A Rattler turned a Golden Ram. Former Florida A&M quarterback Quinn Gray was officially introduced as the head football coach at Albany State.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks issues statement regarding fatal car accident
The aftermath of the car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have left many around the Bulldogs’ football program reeling. Eight days after the incident, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has spoken out about what’s next for the university.
sicemdawgs.com
Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
dawgnation.com
The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football
The celebratory confetti was still stuck to quarterback Carson Beck’s arms in the postgame locker room, yet he was already looking ahead. That’s life in the Georgia football program, especially for someone like Beck. He’s the favorite to be Georgia’s next starting quarterback but first he must put in the offseason work to get there.
wgac.com
University of Georgia To Play Georgia Southern At SRP Park In March
College Baseball is coming back to SRP Park. Georgia will play Georgia Southern on Tuesday, March 7th for the first SRP Park College Showcase of the year. The University of Georgia will be the home team with first pitch is slated for 6:35PM. Gates will open at 5:00PM. “This event...
Red and Black
Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships
Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
dawgnation.com
Javon Bullard, Smoke Bouie and how Georgia football can go about replacing All-American Chris Smith
ATHENS — It’s easy to see the respect Chris Smith earned from his fellow teammates after he played his final college football game for Georgia. Georgia players on both sides of the ball gushed about what he brought to the Georgia team this season. “He’s definitely a leader...
Albany Herald
No. 4 Tennessee limits Georgia to just 41 points
Zakai Zeigler had 11 points, seven assists and four steals and the No. 4 Volunteers held visiting Georgia to a season-low in points to cruise to a 70-41 victory in SEC play Wednesday in Knoxville, Tenn. Tobe Awaka finished with 10 points, while Santiago Vescovi added eight points, seven rebounds,...
cedarblueprints.com
Is Georgia the next Alabama?
January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
Georgia Issues First Statement After Tragic Car Accident
Georgia released its first official statement on the Jan. 15 car accident that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. The school shared a message from Director of Athletics Josh Brooks on Tuesday. "Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained ...
Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say
A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
